In a Shocking Move, OnlyFans Plans to Ban Sexually Explicit Content

Through the years that it has existed as a premium content subscription service, OnlyFans has struggled with its identity in the public eye. While the site has never billed itself directly as a medium for creators to post and sell sexually explicit content, OnlyFans has become largely known as the biggest platform for a certain kind of content online.

However, things might be changing soon thanks to some updates to OnlyFans' terms of use that are set to be unveiled in fall 2021. So, what kind of content will now be banned on OnlyFans and how might that affect the site overall? Here's a breakdown.

OnlyFans is banning sexually explicit content in an attempt to shake the reputation it has developed over the years.

The company released a statement on August 19, 2021, per Bloomberg, stating that come October 2021, it will no longer tolerate sexually explicit content. Given the fact that the site is largely known for being home to this type of content, the change presents a large switch-up for the platform. According to the release, the company will still allow nudity, as long as it's consistent with their new terms of use policy.

Back in June 2021, OnlyFans made it known that it was looking to reach a $1 billion valuation and in so doing, was trying to shake off some of the reputation it had gained for hosting sexually explicit content. This next phase will allow the platform to take on advertisers and investors who were previously hesitant to work with OnlyFans. And according to the statement OnlyFans released, the site has also faced pressure from banking partners to change its terms.

"Effective 1 October, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," a representative for the platform shared, per Complex.

The changes to their terms were highlighted as follows: "Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy. These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines."

The decision has already sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some hailing the company for speaking out against its public perception as a sexually explicit content provider, while others bashed it for deviating from its core user group in an attempt to be more family-friendly. "For a company that doesn’t want to be associated with sex, it’s crazy how much you’re f-----g yourselves and the creators that built your platform," wrote one user, clearly upset with OnlyFans' decision.