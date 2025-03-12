Yes, Denise Richards Is on OnlyFans and Her Earnings Are "Quite Lucrative" Denise Richards still has it, and her OnlyFans earnings are the proof. By Jennifer Farrington Published March 12 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Back in her heyday, model and actress Denise Richards rightfully earned her spot on bedroom walls as a poster icon, and for good reason. She was ranked 21st in Stuff magazine’s 2002 list of the "102 Sexiest Women in the World" and landed number 61 on Men's Health "100 Hottest Women of All Time" in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

A quick glance at her in Wild Things (1998) shows exactly why she earned those accolades — and maybe even deserved a higher spot. At 27 years old then, Denise is now 54 and still has it, with her earnings on OnlyFans proving it. So, just how much is the mom of three making on the content subscription service? Find out here!

How much does Denise Richards make on OnlyFans?

Source: Mega

Denise Richards is reportedly earning around $2 million per month from her OnlyFans account, according to an insider who spoke with In Touch Weekly in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

While it may not rival the earnings of some of the highest-paid celebrities on the platform, like Bhad Bhabie, who once claimed to have made over $1 million in just six hours, per XXL Magazine, $2 million a month from OnlyFans alone is still pretty impressive, especially considering Denise's long-standing presence in the entertainment industry.

Denise joined OnlyFans in 2022, following in the footsteps of her daughter, Sami Sheen, who joined at just 18 years old. "At first, I didn’t understand what OnlyFans was," Denise admitted during a 2025 interview with People.

Article continues below advertisement

However, she decided to explore it further after seeing Sami face backlash for "owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do." She admitted, "It upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business." So, Denise joined the platform herself and is now earning a "quite lucrative" sum.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards's daughter earns enough from OnlyFans to cover her rent.

Sami was the first of the Richards women to join OnlyFans, also in 2022, just before her mom, and she reportedly has earned over $3 million since joining the platform, per Page Six. Not only have her earnings been enough to cover her rent costs, according to People, but Page Six notes that she used her income from OnlyFans to undergo a breast augmentation in 2023, followed by a nose job a few months later.

While Sami admitted in her People interview that she wished her mom "waited a bit because she started it right after me," she assured, "it doesn't bother me," adding, "whatever makes her happy."

Article continues below advertisement

What is Denise Richards's net worth?