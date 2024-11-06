Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé' Star Colt Johnson's Leg Injury May Be Linked to His Ozempic Use '90 Day Fiancé' star Colt Johnson is reportedly at risk of losing his leg. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 6 2024, 5:29 p.m. ET Source: TLC

In a shocking turn of events, 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson is reportedly dealing with serious health issues. According to blogger John Yates and a fan account dedicated to the show, Colt might be facing a major medical procedure in the near future.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources indicate that Colt is at risk of losing his leg due to complications that are believed to be related to his use of Ozempic, a medication typically prescribed for weight loss and diabetes management. Here's what you need to know about the situation so far.

Article continues below advertisement

'90 Day Fiancé' star Colt Johnson might lose his leg because of Ozempic.

As previously mentioned, popular blogger John Yates and the Instagram fan account @90dayfianceupdate have shared troubling news regarding Colt's health. It appears that Colt is facing a "possible amputation" after he re-injured the same leg that he had previously broken while filming.

According to the fan account, Colt initially fractured his tibia, which never properly healed. Now, he has reportedly broken his femur. In addition to these serious fractures, Colt is said to be suffering from infections in his leg that are not healing, putting him at significant risk of losing the limb to amputation.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok creator Sarah Fraser (@thesarahfrasershow) added more details to Colt's situation, claiming that Colt may be planning to relocate to Brazil in an attempt to gain Brazilian citizenship and qualify for disability benefits.

Article continues below advertisement

She further suggested that Colt's difficulty healing from his injuries could be linked to his use of Ozempic, a medication that allegedly made his bones more brittle. It also apparently led to the repeated fractures and severe infections he's now battling.

While Colt is being cared for by his girlfriend, Cortney, who is reportedly nursing him back to health, the Instagram fan account revealed an intriguing detail: When Cortney took him in, she was unaware that Colt was also seeing two other Brazilian women at the time.