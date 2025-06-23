'90 Day Fiancé' Star Liz Woods Is Reportedly Engaged Again, and It's Not Big Ed — Or That Other Guy! The cat's out of the bag! By Ivy Griffith Published June 23 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @e_92_marie

There was a time when the up-and-down relationship between Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown was the main focus of the 90 Day Fiancé fandom. While both of them still generate plenty of interest and intrigue on their own, they seem to be forever a thing of the past these days.

Article continues below advertisement

However, that doesn't mean that Liz has given up on love. In fact, according to one Reddit user who seems to be "in the know," Liz is engaged again. And this time it's not to Big Ed. Or that other guy. Or the other other guy. Here's what we know about the fandom's "worst kept secret" and why some fans believe that Liz or her mom may be spilling the beans intentionally.

Article continues below advertisement

Liz Woods from '90 Day Fiancé' is engaged, again! But it's not to Ed this time.

Although Liz has been public with some of her relationships, many of the 90 Day Fiancé stars are allegedly under contract to keep quiet about the big details between seasons so as not to give away all the juicy details that they want to reveal through the show. According to Reddit user @Evening-Cabinet-8432, Liz has entered a new phase of her relationships: engagement.

The Reddit user shared two photos of a woman who appears to be Liz happily embracing a man in the basket of a hot air balloon. The user writes, "I witnessed the most beautiful proposal tonight and it’s Liz from 90 Day Fiancé. I came up to her and she was so sweet [and] so nice." But, the user added, Liz didn't want to talk too much because she was "under contract" to stay quiet.

Article continues below advertisement

The user added, "Her now fiancé was so respectful as well. That’s a 3k diamond btw and she was beyond shocked." While most of the followers of the community responded with delighted, if a little surprised, congratulations, some were a little skeptical.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans think Liz or her mom may have spilled the beans on purpose.

Several users suggested that either Liz herself or her mom had made the post anonymously to get around the contract "gag order" on relationship details.

Some asked how the original poster could possibly know that the diamond was "3 carat" or "three thousand dollars," with two different interpretations of what "3k" means. One user mused, "Right? I think this is the mom, cuz how are you under contract but the proposal isn’t filmed." Another joked, "Liz is super happy and engaged and doing amazingly – signed, definitely not Liz."

Article continues below advertisement

The original poster did eventually respond, although it did not exactly clear things up. Instead of answering questions about who they were, the user added, "I had a moment with her fiancé and he spoke so highly of her and her daughter and said he’s waiting out her contract. They have been friends and been dating for awhile and they just went from her chemo appointment to this event and he proposed to her in May on her birthday but just reproposed to her with her dream ring on this event that reminded her of her grandparents."