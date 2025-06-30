Mark Bessette From '90 Day Fiancé' Isn’t Just a Pilot — He Owns His Own Aviation Company Mark founded his aviation company, Bassette Aviation, in 2015. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 30 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@minamack90day

The TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé has become a fan-favorite for a reason. Sure, it’s about love and international relationships, but it’s also about what happens when that love is put to the test under a strict 90-day countdown, as couples have to decide whether to marry or call it quits. One of the more intriguing couples to watch has been Mark Bessette and his now-wife Mina Mack, who now goes by Mina Bessette.

Their dynamic has certainly caught the attention of fans, especially with some suggesting that Mina may have married Mark for his money (even his own daughter!). Because apparently, Mark is worth a lot! Now that the two have tied the knot and Mina is officially Mrs. Bessette, fans want to know just how much money she married into. Here's everything we know about Mark’s net worth.

What is Mark Bessette's net worth from '90 Day Fiancé'?

Mark Bessette’s net worth isn’t publicly confirmed, but there’s speculation it falls somewhere between $250,000 and $1 million, though we’re betting it’s closer to the latter. Not only is he a Global 5000/6000 Captain, but he also owns his own aviation company.

According to BizJetJobs, the 2025 salary for a senior captain flying a Global 5000 or 5500 is just over $225,000, while flying a Global 6000 or 6500 brings in around $241,000. Mark’s been flying private aircraft — and working for some major companies — since at least 1999, according to his LinkedIn, so it’s safe to say he’s been bringing in big money for quite a while.

Mark Bessette Private aircraft captain Net worth: $1 million (unconfirmed) In the world of aviation, Mark Bessette is likely a well-known name thanks to his extensive experience, and the fact that he owns Bessette Aviation. But he’s recently stepped into an entirely new arena: reality TV. Mark joined Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside Mina, and the couple has certainly sparked an interest among fans. Where he's from: New Hampshire resident Spouse: Mina Mack Kids: 3 (two from a previous relationship, one with Mina) Education: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

He got his start as a global senior captain and assistant chief pilot for the Liberty Mutual Group Flight Department, where he worked for nearly eight years from 1999 to 2007.

After that, he joined TAG Aviation as a captain from 2007 to 2010. He went on to work for Ziff Brothers Investments for over five years, then spent more than seven years at Solairus Aviation. Somewhere in between those two roles, which spanned from 2010 to 2023, Mark also launched his own aviation company, Bessette Aviation, in October 2015.

Bessette Aviation specializes in private aircraft charter services, flying to major cities like Los Angeles, West Palm Beach, and Boston. The company also offers pilot services and aviation consulting, something it’s been doing since 2001, according to the company's website. More recently, Bessette Aviation expanded its offerings to include aircraft brokerage services as well.

Where did Mark Bessette from '90 Day Fiancé' go to school?

Mark graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in business, management, marketing, and related support services. While there, he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and maintained a 3.3 GPA.

