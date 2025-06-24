Where Is ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ Filmed? Inside the Details of the Exotic Location Premiering in May 2025, ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ continues the journey of various '90 Day' stars who are currently single. By Danielle Jennings Published June 24 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Summer reality TV is in full effect, and there are dozens of shows to choose from, especially ones that involve the quest to find love. Among those shows is the latest spin-off in the 90 Day franchise, 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which follows some of the franchise's singles as they roam an exotic locale for their love match. But where exactly is this gorgeous location where they’re soaking up the sun and turning up the heat?

Premiering in May 2025, 90 Day: Hunt for Love continues the journey of various 90 Day stars who are currently single and ready to kick back on vacation and find a possible love match.

Where is ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ filmed?

According to Soap Central, the bulk of the show is filmed at the adults-only all-inclusive resort Kore Tulum Retreat & Spa Resort, in Tulum, Mexico, which boasts oceanfront views, wellness facilities, yoga, hot tubs, saunas, and spa treatments. The show also utilized the Papaya Playa Project resort, which resides on the Tulum beachfront. The Papaya Playa features jungle cabanas, a beachfront club, and select wellness treatments.

Additional destinations for 90 Day: Hunt for Love include the Tulum Ruins, Cenote Calavera, Hartwood, Nest Beach Club, and Aktun Chen, per the outlet.

What is the status of the cast of ‘90 Day: Hunt for Love'?

The eight singles for the show’s inaugural season include: Colt Johnson, Chantel Everett, Cortney Reardanz, Jeniffer Tarazona, Rob Warne, Tiffany Franco, Tim Malcolm and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, who all have varying degrees of relationship drama that they are looking to put in their rear view mirror, according to InTouch Weekly.

Colt, initially introduced to the 90 Day franchise courtesy of his tumultuous relationship with ex Larissa Dos Santos Lima, eventually moved on to Jess Caroline Hanvey before marrying and divorcing Vanessa Guerra. Following her intensely dramatic marriage to Pedro Jimeno, Chantel is officially single after filing for divorce in 2022.

After her relationship with exes Antonio Millón and Andy Kunz both came to an end, Cortney is ready to give love a try in the 90 Day universe for the third time. Introduced as the love interest of fellow Hunt for Love star Tim Malcolm on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after suggesting that he was gay, Jeniffer dated another franchise cast member when she hooked up with franchise star Darcey Silva’s ex Jesse Meester, but they split in 2022.

Tim, a constant franchise fixture, is single and continuing his quest to find love despite having previous unsuccessful attempts. Fresh off his split with ex-wife Sophie Sierra, Rob is hoping that his bad boy image doesn’t scare away the single ladies and that he can make a match.