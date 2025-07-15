Reality Stars Susie Evans and Justin Glaze Broke up Before Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise' The pair broke up in August 2024 and celebrated their single lives by starring in Season 10 of 'Bachelor in Paradise. ' By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 15 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The Bachelor Nation rejoiced when it was discovered that two fan favorites had found one another after their respective seasons ended. In January 2024, Susie Evans, who won The Bachelor Season 26, winning Clayton Echard's heart before their September 2022 split, went public with her romance with The Bachelorette Season 17 runner-up Justin Glaze.

Susie and Justin started off as friends but realized they wanted more from one another. Their yearning resulted in them becoming one of the long-running reality shows cutest couples. Alas, all good things must come to an end, and Susie and Justin's relationship was no exception. The pair broke up in August 2024 and celebrated their single lives by starring in Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Many fans were bummed to see Justin and Susie's friends-to-lovers courtship end in less than a year. So, what caused their split? Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Why did Susie and Justin from 'The Bachelor' break up? Here's what Justin said...

Susie and Justin have both shared what led to their sides of what led to their breakup. Justin was the first to break the news in August 2024 during his appearance on the Almost Famous podcast. "Susie and I, we’re not together,” he shared with hosts Ben and Ashley. “We are doing our best to — kind of, like I said — protect each other, keep things private as we try to navigate what this looks like for us.”

Justin further shared that, while the Bachelor Nation members are no longer together, they're didn't cut one another off and still have "a ton of love for each other." "We still talk and are in communication," he confirmed. "Like I said, [we are] still prioritizing each other, ourselves, our relationship."

Justin also said he and Susie initially didn't want to publicly confirm their split. Although they realized how much fans had become invested in their relationship, they both opted to keep the ending of their romance as private as possible.

"I’m very fortunate to have someone like Susie in my life," he confirmed. "We are always on the same page about our relationship. “So when this first happened we decided like, ‘We’re not gonna make some joint post. We’re going to figure this out together, we’re going to keep it private, I’m sure people will catch on eventually, and when we’re ready to talk about it, that’s what we’ll do. I’m just very fortunate to be at the place we are at right now.”

Source: ABC

Susie also discussed what led to 'The Bachelor' couple's split.

Shortly after he discussed their breakup, Justin's former plus-one, Susie, shared her side. In August 2024, she admitted to Peopl that their relationship had become "complicated" after they decided to become more than friends. Susie also said their friendship was the reason they wanted to make their breakup a smooth transition.

"[We] started out as friends, so what’s most important for us was that we just respect each other, love each other through whatever our relationship became, which is something we decided even before we ever dated was friendship first,” she explained. "We think so highly of each other, we respect each other. So that is the forefront of everything.”

Before confirming they weren't together, Susie spoke to Almost Famous in July 2024 when they were only rumored to have broken up. She said she expected fans to inquire about their relationship due to how they got together.

"I feel like our careers, people are going to have questions," she said. "I totally get it. And their podcast topic is kind of like hot topics in Bachelor Nation, so I totally get them speculating. It’s really confusing because Justin and I haven’t said anything publicly. So that’s just something I think is bound to happen when you’re in a public relationship."

Susie added that it was important for her and Justin to set "boundaries" on what and what not to share in their relationship. Now that they're no longer together, fans are fortunate we still get to see them interact on BIP.