'The Bachelorette' Is on Hiatus and Fans Worry About the Length of the Pause

While The Bachelorette isn't the show that started The Bachelor franchise on ABC, it goes hand in hand with the male-led flagship show. And after the network announced plans to take a break from filming the series, it led to widespread panic in the fandom. So, why did ABC pause The Bachelorette and does that mean the show is canceled?

Not all of The Bachelor franchise shows can last forever. But when it comes to the shows that fans look forward to, The Bachelorette is certainly up there. And taking a break from filming that reality show means the pool of contestants for future Bachelor in Paradise seasons will be a bit smaller. So, why did ABC pull the plug on The Bachelorette, albeit temporarily? Read on for details.

Why did ABC pause 'The Bachelorette'?

Following the premiere of Season 29 of The Bachelor and Grant Ellis's search for love, ABC announced plans to pause The Bachelorette. According to Deadline, the network announced plans to take a break from airing The Bachelorette for its 2025 season. Usually, seasons of The Bachelorette premiere in the spring or early summer following a Bachelor season. For 2025, that isn't the case.

ABC did not release a statement to explain why The Bachelorette is paused, or when it is going to come back for that matter, but it still has fans talking and a little worried about the future of the series. And when Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss tweeted about "leadership" and used The Bachelorette as a hashtag days before the announcement, some fans wondered if he knew something that happened behind the scenes.

"Seems like you knew that [The Bachelorette] was getting cancelled or paused for a couple weeks based on your past tweets," someone tweeted at Mike Fleiss in response to his post on X (formerly Twitter). "What happened? Who is Andy Reid? Why does leadership matter? Give us answers!!!!" He responded, "Stay tuned…" Unfortunately for fans in Bachelor Nation, that only adds to the mystery and concern.

Could 'The Bachelorette' be canceled?

So far, The Bachelorette has not been canceled. It's possible that ABC just wanted to be sure there was room in the spring or summer schedule for Bachelor in Paradise, which took its own extended hiatus for quite some time. It aired its ninth season in the late summer and early fall of 2023. There was no new season in 2024. While fans have anticipated a new season of Paradise since it ended in 2023, the idea of an extended Bachelorette break isn't welcome for everyone. Even if some fans just want Paradise.

There taking a year off from #thebachelorette honestly that’s ok idc. I just want paradise!! — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) February 9, 2025