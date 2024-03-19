Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Love's Next Chapter! Who Will Steal Hearts as the Next 'Bachelorette'? Reality Steve disclosed that Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas are the leading candidates for the upcoming 2024 season of 'The Bachelorette.' By Allison DeGrushe PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 7:04 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor. As Season 28 of The Bachelor nears its conclusion, viewers eagerly await the outcome of leading man Joey Graziadei's journey. Will he choose junior project manager Kelsey Anderson or account executive Daisy Kent?

The answer remains uncertain, leaving room for speculation about who will lead Season 21 of The Bachelorette. While many rumors have circulated regarding potential candidates, resident spoiler king Reality Steve recently unveiled the top two contenders. With that said, keep scrolling to discover who may become the 2024 Bachelorette.

So, who is the next 'Bachelorette'?

Let's cut to the chase: Reality Steve revealed that Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas are the top two contenders for ABC's next Bachelorette season. As of now, it's a coin toss as to whom ABC will choose in the end.

During the March 11 episode of his titular podcast, Steve shared, "This is probably a situation where it's between Maria and Daisy. I think the show is very well aware that they are deciding between Maria and Daisy."

Reality Steve pointed out that the network tends to take their time selecting a leading lady, sometimes deciding at the very last moment, often during the "After the Final Rose" episode. As of now, it appears that this is the course ABC will follow, so be sure to catch the reveal on Monday, March 25!

"ABC can do whatever they want because they've got us all over a barrel just dissecting everything," he stated, adding that the network has "told people in the past they are the lead, and all of a sudden they weren't because they changed their mind at the last minute."

He also hinted that ABC might have both Daisy and Maria prepare introduction videos and undergo fittings, indicating how close the decision might be. "It's a 50/50 shot, it's not like, 'Oh my gosh, someone's gonna come out of left field,'" Steve said. "No, it's more than likely, based on everything I've heard, going to be between Daisy or Maria."

A few days later, on March 15, Reality Steve revealed on his podcast that he's been hearing that "the decision has been made." Yet, he remains in the dark about ABC's choice. "If they choose Maria, it's not like they're going to say, 'Oh, it was between Maria and Daisy, and we went with Maria,'" Steve explained. "If they go with Maria, we're not going to find out why Daisy wasn't chosen or if Daisy rejected it and vice versa."

The popular Bachelor spoiler guru added, "They never address who they didn't choose. All they do is put all their effort behind the person ... they do choose."