Maria Georgas Isn't the Next 'Bachelorette' and Fans Demand Answers

"Can you just like let us know if your turned down being 'Bachelorette'? Very, very confused," someone vented on Maria's Instagram.

With the exciting news that Jenn Tran has been crowned the new lead for Season 21 of The Bachelorette, fans are praising ABC's decision to move forward with the first Asian American person in this role.

"I hope I find my person someone that I truly feel like is 100 percent — my perfect match and someone who I'm compatible with someone who he and I can have fun," Jenn said about her dream opportunity to find love on national TV.

Although everyone is so happy for the woman who competed during Joey Graziadei’s season, some are left wondering why Maria Georgas isn't The Bachelorette. Here's what we know.

So why isn't Maria 'The Bachelorette'?

Jenn isn't taking the honor of being the next Bachelorette lightly.

"I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise," she said upon the news being announced at the finale of The Bachelor. "And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can't help but think of how many people I'm inspiring."

Despite how much fans are rooting for Jenn, many are crushed that Maria didn't get picked since she was a favorite throughout Joey's season.

The Daily Express US reports that Maria could have been asked to be the lead, but decided against it.

After all, Maria got wrapped up in a lot of drama in the house and may have had her fill of reality TV for now. She left after hometown dates, but wasn't forgotten given how much of a presence she was on the show.

Too bad fans aren't OK with ABC's choice to pass on Maria (or for her to pass). They are taking to social media en masse to vent their frustrations over the decision.

"My mental well-being lies in the hands of The Bachelor producers right now because if Maria is not The Bachelorette, I will forever be spiraling for what could have been," one fan despondently mused on Twitter.

There's still a chance Maria could appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

As fans express how deeply upset they are over the fact that Maria isn't going to be next season's lead on The Bachelorette, one potential theory is keeping hope alive.

"Can you just like let us know if your turned down being Bachelorette? Very, very confused," someone vented on Maria's Instagram.

"I feel like they would have NEVER been able to round up the quality of men Maria would need to have — especially not 30 of them," one person responded.

So what's the theory? According to some fans, we will get to see Maria again, perhaps during the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Maybe she is too brash to be The Bachelorette? At least this is what some sources are suggesting. It has even being floated that Maria could essentially rejuvenate the summer series.

Only time will tell if she joins the cast. Stay tuned!

Latest The Bachelor News and Updates

