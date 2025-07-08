Here's What Happened to Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 premiered on July 7. By Niko Mann Published July 8 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / johnhenry222; Disney / Sami Drasin

Fans want to know what happened to Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock from Bachelor in Paradise following the Season 10 premiere on July 7. The ABC dating reality show made its debut on the network back in 2014, and fans are still loving it more than 10 years later. Bachelor in Paradise is the second spinoff of the ABC dating show, The Bachelor, with The Bachelorette being the first spinoff.

The Bachelor first premiered on ABC in 2002 and is currently in its 29th season. The Bachelorette followed in 2003, and both shows feature a single man or woman as they date multiple cast members until they narrow down their choices to one. Bachelor in Paradise features former cast members of the first two dating shows as they explore love in a tropical location. This season, the reality show takes place in Costa Rica, with Jesse Palmer as the host and Wells Adams as the in-house bartender.

What happened to Kat and John Henry from 'Bachelor in Paradise?'

Fans are wondering what happened to Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock from Bachelor in Paradise after Kat was seen getting romantic with Dale Moss. Moss was on Season 16 of The Bachelorette and infamously proposed to Clare Crawley during the fourth episode. Kat and John Henry became a couple during Season 9 of the dating show, but they announced their breakup on Instagram in December of 2023.

"Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth," read the statement. "Something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we've received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation. While this decision wasn't easy, we believe it's the right step for both of us as individuals."

John Henry proposed to Kat on the reality show, and the nurse moved to North Carolina to be closer to the commercial diver and underwater welder. "I'm going to try something a little different. I'm following my heart today," he said during the proposal. "My heart's telling me that you are amazing, you are everything that I'm looking for." During an episode of the podcast Almost Famous, John Henry gave more details on the breakup.

“I told her, as of right now, my career is not relationship friendly," he said, adding that Kat wanted to move to California. "She knew that. But I was like, my plan is to get out of it anyways," he continued. "Things were going really well. Now, I have this job, and then I get in this relationship. Then now it’s like, OK, I have to start figuring out what I’m going to do, how I’m going to make this transition to a career that is going to be a lot easier for me and her to work with."