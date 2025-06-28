'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Spoilers: Who Goes Home and Who Gets Engaged? "That’s a lot to digest." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 27 2025, 9:10 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Fans of The Bachelor franchise can officially get excited because ABC has announced that Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 will premiere on July 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on ABC, but for anyone who doesn’t have access to the network, episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. ABC’s already teased a few fun details, including Jesse Palmer returning as host and Wells Adams coming back as the beloved in-house bartender.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, Hannah Brown will join the cast as the Head of Paradise Relations. But that’s not all, Season 10 is being filmed on an entirely new beach in Costa Rica, and it’ll introduce fans to the Champagne Lounge, a fresh addition to the series. And while that’s just scratching the surface of what’s coming, Reality Steve has already dropped major spoilers for the season. So, if you’re not one who likes to wait, keep scrolling, because he definitely delivered this time around.

Biggest Season 10 'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers:

Source: ABC

We’ve got some pretty big spoilers ahead for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, so now’s your chance to turn back. Still here? Cool, let’s get into it. Reality Steve spilled the tea, and the first thing he dished is the list of contestants kicking things off this season.

Article continues below advertisement

For the ladies, you can expect to see: Alexe Godin, Bailey Brown, Jess Edwards, Kat Izzo, Lexi Young, and Zoe McGrady. As for the guys: Brian Autz, Dale Moss, Hakeem Moulton, Jeremy Simon, Jonathan Johnson, Justin Glaze, Kyle Howard, Ricky Martinez, Sam McKinney, and Spencer Conley. However, don’t expect to see Dale or Sam on night one, as both arrive on Day 2.

Article continues below advertisement

During the first rose ceremony, here’s how things played out: Jess gave her rose to Spencer

Bailey to Jeremy

Kat to Dale

Lexi to Justin

Zoe to Brian

Alexe to Jonathan

And sadly, these guys didn’t make the cut and were sent home during the first elimination: Sam, Kyle, Hakeem, and Ricky. Still want more? Before the next rose ceremony, Reality Steve shared that four more women showed up to stir the pot: Susie Evans, Parisa Shifteh, Jill Chin, and Alli Jo Hinkes. We’ll skip past who went on dates with whom and jump straight to the second rose ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

This time, the men were handing out the roses, and here’s what went down: Spencer gave a rose to Jess

Jeremy to Bailey

Dale to Kat

Brian to Parisa

Jonathon to Alexe At this point, some connections are starting to take shape, but drama is not far behind. You can expect a little chaos between Brian, Zoe, and Parisa, and also between Justin, Susie, and Lexi. In the end, though, Justin, Susie, and Lexi end up leaving, while Zoe and Alli Jo don’t receive roses.

Article continues below advertisement

Two more men show up before the third rose ceremony, Andrew Spencer and Sean McLaughlin. Then, the Golden cast makes their debut and from this point on, they’re fully integrated into the rose ceremonies alongside the younger cast.

The original Golden group includes: April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, Leslie Fhima, Natascha Hardee, Charles “CK” King, Gary Levingston, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, and Ralph “RJ” Johnson. And from here, things start to get weird, including a surprise crossover moment between Sean and April.

Article continues below advertisement

By the third rose ceremony, CK, RJ, and Jack are sent packing from the Golden crew. After the fourth, Jill, Natascha, April, and Nancy are eliminated. Once production stopped introducing new arrivals, Reality Steve says that’s when the “major drama” really started to unfold. And while none of the Golden cast ends up getting engaged (bummer), Steve strongly suspects that Spencer and Jess are at least one couple who do.

Where does Steve "Reality Steve" Carbone get his spoiler info from?