'The Bachelor's Beverly Left Early And Unexpectedly Ahead of the Third Rose Ceremony Beverly left 'The Bachelor' after a Week 2 date. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 10 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

It's not uncommon for ladies to leave The Bachelor early. Whether it be personal issues, family trouble at home, or something related to health, contestants are not forbidden from exiting the competition if they have to. But when Beverly Ortega left The bachelor in the Feb. 10 episode, fans were a little shook, especially since she reportedly left after one of the first group dates of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Beverly leave The Bachelor? Viewers didn't get to say goodbye to her, as she left the show off-camera and in between filming key parts of Grant Ellis's season. But some of the ladies do share on the show what happened and why Beverly made the choice on her own to leave the show early. Luckily, it had nothing to do with drama among the women.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Beverly leave 'The Bachelor'?

One of the women explains on The Bachelor that Beverly got sick after the basketball date with Grant and the other ladies from Week 2. As a result, she went home. Grant doesn't talk about it with the ladies or share any feelings about Beverly one way or the other. She did make it to Week 3, which shows there could have been something growing between Grant and Beverly at some point, but her early exit from the competition happened because she was too sick to continue on.

According to Reality Steve, Beverly went to the hospital but she was not medically approved by a doctor to continue on the show. She might have been contagious with any number of viruses, from COVID019 to norovirus, to the flu. And since all three are highly contagious, there might have been a risk of infecting the other ladies and throwing the whole competition into a tailspin.

Article continues below advertisement

Beverly hasn't shared details about why she left The Bachelor or how sick she was. But on social media, she has promoted the season and shared her excitement about participating. She even made a post after the second episode and wrote in the caption that she would see everyone in "Week 3."

Article continues below advertisement

Beverly's exit could mean 'The Bachelor' skips an elimination.

When someone goes home outside of a rose ceremony on The Bachelor or chooses to leave on their own accord, it throws a slight wrench in the schedule. Usually, The Bachelor lead eliminates one or more women at the rose ceremony each week, and the season is planned accordingly. But since Bevrrly left, it could mean there is a week where Grant doesn't send anyone home. Or, at the very least, one less woman.