No Cable Subscription? Here's How You Can Watch 'The Bachelor' Live Without It There are plenty of ways to watch 'The Bachelor' live without cable! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 28 2025, 10:12 a.m. ET

After what feels like an eternity, Bachelor Mondays are officially back! The latest season of The Bachelor kicked off on January 27, following along as former basketball player-turned-day trader Grant Ellis hands out roses in search of his perfect match.

The long-running reality dating series is back on its usual Monday night schedule, airing at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. But if you're part of the growing number of people without cable, don't fret — here's how you can watch The Bachelor live without it!

Here's how to watch 'The Bachelor' live without cable!

So, you're here because you want to know how to watch The Bachelor live without cable? Well, you're in luck because we're here to guide you through all the options!

The best way to catch The Bachelor live without a cable subscription is through a live TV streaming service. There are several great options out there, including DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. Plus, at the time of writing, all of them offer free trials, so you can test them before committing!

DIRECTV Stream offers plans starting at $86.99 per month, with a five-day free trial to get you started. The Entertainment package, which is ideal for Bachelor fans, includes ABC, along with over 90 other channels, so you'll get plenty of content to keep you entertained beyond just Monday nights.

If you're looking for flexibility, fuboTV might be your best bet. It offers a seven-day free trial, and with its focus on sports and local channels like ABC, it's perfect for catching The Bachelor live. Plans start at $89.99 per month after the trial, but the first month is currently discounted by $25, so you can get started for just $59.99! This discount won't last forever, so if you want to save, now's the time to act.

Another solid choice is Hulu + Live TV, which comes with a three-day free trial. It not only gives you access to ABC and other local networks, but also includes a subscription to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. After the free trial, plans start at $82.99 per month, giving you a ton of content across those platforms.

For a more budget-friendly option, Sling TV just might be the way to go. The Sling Blue package — which includes ABC — is currently 50 percent off for your first month. You'll pay just $25.50 today, but after that, it's $50.99 per month. It's clearly the most affordable option if you're looking to save, and it's perfect for catching your favorite shows, including The Bachelor, live without breaking the bank.