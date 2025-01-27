A Ring, a Rose, and True Love! Grant Ellis Gets Engaged to [SPOILER] on 'The Bachelor' We have the scoop on Grant Ellis' relationship status post-'Bachelor'... By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 27 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR potential spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. Season 29 of The Bachelor is fast approaching, meaning leading man Grant Ellis is ready to find his "Mrs. Right." The 31-year-old day trader has been very open about his hopes for the season, expressing his desire to meet and fall in love with the woman of his dreams.

While his journey to find true love is just getting started, longtime Bachelor viewers are already speculating about who will win Grant's heart. So, who will ultimately receive his final rose — and his heart? Here's everything you need to know, including whether Grant Ellis will get engaged to his chosen one.

So, does Grant Ellis get engaged on 'The Bachelor'?

As previously mentioned, Grant Ellis' journey to find love is only getting started. However, that doesn't stop Reality Steve from spilling the pipping hot tea! Our favorite spoiler expert already knows how it all ends for Grant, so if you're curious to find out, keep scrolling — but be warned: Major spoilers ahead!

On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, Reality Steve took to Instagram and revealed that Grant's final rose ceremony comes down to Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa. In the end, the Bachelor chooses Juliana, and the two leave the Dominican Republic engaged!

That's all we know for now, but we'll be sure to update you if anything changes. Also, we think Bachelor Nation should take this info with a grain of salt because Reality Steve has been wrong before.

The most recent example? He initially claimed Joey Graziadei was engaged to Daisy Kent, but later learned that Joey had actually been engaged to Kelsey Anderson the entire time! So, there's always a chance that Grant Ellis is not engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa — but for now, we're going with it, and we hope their love goes the distance!

Juliana aspires to find a "lasting love" like her parents.

According to her ABC bio, Juliana Pasquarosa is a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, Mass. Described as a "bubbly" and "outgoing woman" who "isn't afraid to speak her mind," Juliana is someone who always goes after what her heart desires.

Coming from a "big Italian family," Juliana has one major wish: To find "lasting love," just like her parents, who were high school sweethearts! When it comes to her journey on The Bachelor, Juliana said she's hoping to meet a man with "a good heart, strong ambition, and loves to hang out with family." Well, it looks like she might have found all of that in Grant!

"Whether it's dancing with friends, going out to museums and sporting events, or hanging in and watching a movie, Juliana has a good time wherever she goes," her bio concluded. Plus, here are three fun facts about her: Juliana grew up on Frank Sinatra music, dreams of owning a dog-friendly bar one day, and although she's not afraid of heights, she has zero interest in "jumping off something high."

Grant is happy with how his season of 'The Bachelor' ended.

Ahead of the season premiere, Grant spoke with People and shared that "things ended the way they were supposed to end." He added, "I'm happy with it. I'm happy with decisions I made, and I don't regret anything. I'm very happy with the ending."

