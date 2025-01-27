What Makes 'The Bachelor' Contestant Juliana Pasquarosa So Special? (SPOILERS) Juliana comes from a big family and Grant dreams of a family of his own. Are they the perfect match? By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 27 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @julianapasquarosa

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential major spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. Season 29 of The Bachelor has arrived in 2025, and the pot is already stirred and full of drama. The bachelor of the year, Grant Ellis is looking for love. He's also looking for someone who's ready to settle down and start a family. What better place to look for enduring family love than The Bachelor?

Even though Season 29 only kicked off at the end of January 2025, there has been speculation and rumors about who the winners would be for some time. Among the top names for the season: Juliana Pasquarosa. Here's what we know about the favored contestant and what one reality television rumormonger, who has an excellent record, has to say about her chances to win.

Here's what we know about 'The Bachelor' contestant Juliana Pasquarosa.

ABC's Bachelor bio describes Juliana as a "bubbly, outgoing woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind and go after what her heart wants." Juliana was born into a large Italian family and ascribes her desire for love to her parents' long-lasting and loving relationship.

In her pursuit of love, Juliana is searching for a man who has a good heart, ambition in life, and places great value on spending time with family. This, given what we know of Grant, sounds like a good match.

The 28-year-old works as a client service associate in Newton, Mass., and dreams of owning a dog-friendly bar someday. Although she isn't afraid of heights, she doesn't have any particular desire to jump from a great height. Which may be too bad, since falling in love on The Bachelor is all about that brave leap into the unknown.

Spoiler ahead: what makes Juliana so special?

And Juliana may well be making that leap, according to one reality television superstar guru who always seems to be "in the know:" RealitySteve, whose real name is Steve Carbone.

The famed reality blogger has been making predictions about Season 29 since the fall of 2024, and they seem to be coming from a place of insider knowledge. Big time, "should get you into trouble for sharing," insider knowledge.

And Steve took it a step further. He said that not only is Juliana Grant's final pick, but they are engaged now that the season has wrapped and they're waiting for the episodes to air. Steve has a good record of making accurate predictions, so the internet seems to be accepting this as a proven fact, although it is still, in fact, a rumor.

Then again, if we were looking to stir the pot, we'd probably misdirect fans and then watch the outrage pour in when the expected winner walks away earlier.