Is Grant Ellis Still 'The Bachelor's Leading Man for Season 29? Some Fans Don't Think So

When Grant Ellis was named as the Season 29 Bachelor lead, not every fan was excited to see his journey play out, but others were ready. As only the second male Black lead, his name got some fans eager to see how he might do as the lead. However, with rumors swirling that Grant's season of The Bachelor was canceled, those same fans are a little shook. Where did the rumor even come from, and who would potentially take Grant's place?

Article continues below advertisement

Grant is from Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette. He made it to Week 6, when he was eliminated ahead of Hometown dates. But even though he wasn't one of her final two or even three, he was the producers' choice as the leading man for the 2025 season of The Bachelor. And he'll stay that way if the rumors are false.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Is Grant Ellis's season of 'The Bachelor' canceled?

According to rumors floating around social media, Grant's season of The Bachelor was canceled. At least, with him as the lead. However, no one attached to the franchise or ABC has come forward to announce plans to cancel the season or replace Grant as The Bachelor lead. The rumor leans on the idea that there have been no reports about filming and typically, The Bachelor stars filming in September for a January 2025 premiere date.

When one TikTok user shared a video about the rumors, the comments popped off about theories regarding the alleged cancellation. One user commented, "I think he was a random choice and a forced pick for the next Bachelor. He didn't really have that much of a storyline for him to be chosen. Don't think anyone will miss him if he's not it. Some Bachelor fans still want other leading men for Season 29."

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok user wrote, "No hate to Grant [because] I'm sure he's a great guy (unless we have another Devin on our hands) but it seemed like a rushed pick. He barely had any screen time until his [one on one] and then BAM he's the bachelor?!"

Article continues below advertisement

But for now, Grant is still the lead that producers chose ahead of Jenn's season finale.

Although it has not been confirmed that Grant's season of The Bachelor was canceled, fans have some ideas about who they would like to see replace him. Under the TikTok video, a user commented that the new lead will be Devin Strader, though that's hard to imagine, given his drama with Jenn. And on Reddit, users are still holding out for a season led by Tyler Cameron.

Article continues below advertisement

And one user commented on a thread about the rumor that they believe they know who might replace Grant, if that is indeed the plan. "I have it on good authority that Jesse and the producers are in talks with Tommy Devito for his own season," they wrote. "His mom's chicken cutlets deserve a Hometown episode. Maybe that's why Grant is on pause?"