Are Grant and [SPOILER] Still Together After 'The Bachelor'? The Latest on Their Romance Is Grant Ellis still with his 'Bachelor' winner, or have they already split? By Allison DeGrushe Published March 11 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR potential spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. Although the latest season of The Bachelor has fewer episodes than usual, it feels like it's been going on forever! Thankfully, the end is almost here, and we're one step away from watching the Season 29 finale and wrapping up Grant Ellis's journey to find love.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, if you're still trying to avoid spoilers, this is your warning — stop reading! But if you're not afraid of a little spoiler-y insight, stick with us as we put on our detective hats and investigate whether Grant and his final rose recipient, Juliana Pasquarosa, are still going strong after all these months.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

So, are Grant and Juliana still together after 'The Bachelor'?

As of now, everything points to Grant and Juliana still being together. But, of course, it's hard to say for certain. There's been no public indication that they've broken up, and no major sources (especially Reality Steve) have dropped any hints about a split.

But let's be real — just because we haven't heard anything doesn't necessarily mean they're still together. After all, the couple could have quietly gone their separate ways after filming wrapped, and we just wouldn't know until the "After the Final Rose" special airs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

Still, the fact that there's been no concrete talk of a breakup, especially from a legendary spoiler source like Reality Steve, leads Bachelor fans to believe that Grant and Juliana are still engaged and possibly even going stronger than ever. It's easy to imagine that their relationship, after all the unnecessary drama of the season, has settled into something more stable and real. So, for now, we're cautiously optimistic that they're still in love and making it work!

Article continues below advertisement

Grant knew he wanted to propose to Juliana by hometowns.

Despite the dramatic trailer for Grant's final rose ceremony, which suggests he faces a tough choice between his final two and might even leave The Bachelor season single, Grant insists that's far from the reality. In a March 2025 interview with Us Weekly, he revealed that he knew exactly who his future wife would be by the time the hometown dates rolled around.

"I, honestly, was 100 percent sure because that's what I came there for. I knew I was going to make things work," he told the outlet. Grant then criticized the show's editing, which made it look like his decision was hanging in the balance until the very end: "[It] definitely wasn't [down to] one hour," he clarified, attributing the moment of hesitation in the trailer to "external factors," not any uncertainty about who would get the final rose.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC