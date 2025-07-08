Why Did ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Move to Costa Rica for Season 10? Inside the Details Premiering in August 2014, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is the second spinoff of ‘The Bachelor,’ and debuting after ‘The Bachelorette.’ By Danielle Jennings Published July 8 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The addictive combination of summer love and reality television continues on for 2025, as ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise has officially returned for its milestone 10th season, joining other current reality hits centering on love like the massively popular Love Island. However, upon its season premiere, fans are curious about the reasoning for switching locations to the tropical paradise of Costa Rica.

Premiering in August 2014, Bachelor in Paradise is the second spinoff of the perennial hit The Bachelor, and debuts after The Bachelorette. It features previous contestants from both shows who are trying their hand at finding love once more amidst a breathtaking backdrop.

Why did ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ move to Costa Rica for Season 10?

In April 2025, ABC revealed that to commemorate the show’s 10th season, the filming location would switch from its usual base of Mexico to Costa Rica, according to PEOPLE.

Scott Teti, who serves as the new showrunner, previously shared with Entertainment Weekly why the new location at the Azura Beach Resort is an upgrade from the show’s prior accommodations. “The hotel is more upscale and has a sexy chicness to it that feels more elevated than the traditional kind of Paradise world that we've been in,” he said.

“The cast can literally open the doors to their rooms and swim out into the pool under bridges, and then up to a beautiful bar that is touching the beach,” Scott continued. “It has amazing views. The beach itself is private and unique. There's a beautiful island right off it with a bunch of fishing boats that surround it every day, with a quaint little town right next door, but not a ton of foot traffic. It feels remote and upscale and sexy at the same time.”

He also shared that this season’s new addition, the VIP Suite, is even better than the previous place where couples could go for some alone time. “The VIP suite is a two-story private getaway with an amazing setup that exudes Paradise,” Scott added. “It's got a private pool on the top floor and a jacuzzi on the second floor with a full-on kitchen. It's got huge balconies and elite views.”

"Everything about the style of the show, we’re trying to elevate," he revealed to the outlet. "From new cameras and lenses to frame rates to the way it's shot — we’re trying to implement an upgraded, sexy style across the board."

Are there any other differences for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ this season?

After being on official hiatus for two years, the reality dating competition series has changed more than its location, as the 10th season features former cast members from both The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, per PEOPLE.

