'King's Court' Cast Net Worths Revealed — Who's Bringing the Most to the Table? Tyson has had a solid run in modeling, but he isn't the wealthiest cast member on the show.

It’s become clear over the years that when it comes to reality TV, dating shows tend to be a fan favorite. From Love Island to The Bachelor, people can’t get enough of watching people try to find love among a group of strangers. And it’s easy to see why. The latest to join the reality dating world is Bravo’s King’s Court, a spinoff of Peacock’s Queen’s Court. The show premiered on July 13, 2025, and is hosted by real-life couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

It also features three widely known bachelors. We’re talking supermodel Tyson Beckford, WWE pro wrestler Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard, and retired NBA star Carlos Boozer. While you’ve probably heard their names before, you’ve never seen them in this light. So naturally, fans have questions. For starters, have any of them ever been married? And how much wealth are they bringing to the table beyond their fame and good looks? Here’s a breakdown of the King’s Court cast’s net worths.

Tyson Beckford — $8 million

Longtime supermodel Tyson Beckford, 54, has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After being discovered in 1992, it only took a year before he became the face of Ralph Lauren Polo, a move that thrust him into the spotlight, and he’s pretty much stayed there ever since. Tyson has been modeling for decades (and still is), and his looks have also landed him roles in various films and music videos, including 50 Cent’s “21 Questions” and Britney Spears’s “Toxic.”

He’s half Jamaican and half Chinese, which explains his distinct look. In July 2025, Tyson told Entertainment Tonight that he joined the reality dating show because he was ready to “try something different” since other dating avenues hadn’t worked out, and Tinder, he added, was a definite no-go. Over the years, he’s been romantically linked to model Shanina Shaik and celebrity stylist April Roomet, who is also the mother of his only child, a son named Jordan. But he's never been married.

Carlos Boozer — $50 million

Carlos Boozer’s net worth comes in at a whopping $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, most of which likely came from his professional basketball career before retiring in 2017. Over the years, he played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Throughout his career, he reportedly earned $146 million, not including the millions he pulled in from endorsements. Carlos was married to CeCe Boozer from 2003 to 2015, and they had three kids together. He later married Aneshka Smith in 2017, but they divorced in 2021. The two share one child.

Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard — $5 Million (unconfirmed)

Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard has an estimated net worth of around $5 million, according to some sources, though the exact figure hasn’t been confirmed. He’s a former pro football player who played for the University of Florida before ultimately building a career in the WWE. A former tag team champion, he hasn’t wrestled in the ring for some time but now serves as a Global Ambassador for the organization.

Outside of wrestling, he’s also a philanthropist. He founded the Bullard Family Foundation, which works to provide resources for families and children in need within the community. According to ProPublica, the foundation brought in $2.37 million in 2024 and currently holds just under $1 million in assets. Thaddeus was previously married and is now divorced. He has three kids, two sons and a daughter.

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete — $8 million combined