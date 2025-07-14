What Is the Ethnicity of 'Bachelorette' Star Dale Moss? Diving Into NFL Player's Origins The offseason athlete reportedly broke up with HGTV home designer Galey Alix Gravenstein in the fall of last year. By Diego Peralta Published July 14 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's hard to stand out in any season of The Bachelorette, but Dale Moss made it look easy. The young man from South Dakota looked to make a statement in the 16th season of the show, but Dale has also proven that he is very talented as a football player. The reality star has worked as an offseason player for several National Football League teams. Dale is a force of nature anywhere he goes.

With Dale gaining popularity thanks to his career as an athlete and as a reality television star, his followers became interested in his origins. Ever since Dale walked into the spotlight, he let people know that he was born in South Dakota, but there's something else his fans might be curious to know about. What is Dale Moss's ethnicity? Here's what we know about where the Bachelorette came from, who his parents are, and what it means for his heritage.



What is Dale Moss's ethnicity?

According to USA Today, Dale has a Black father and a white mother, making the Bachelorette star biracial. The football player's attractive physical appearance made him a suitable contender to become a part of the series, which is why ABC chose him to star in the 16th installment of one of their most popular titles.

Dale is very proud of the fact that he's a biracial person. Bachelor Nation recounts the answers the Bachelorette star provided during an Instagram Q&A, where he discussed how growing up in South Dakota helped him embrace this important aspect of his identity. "I talk with my dad and my uncles a lot about the history of our family and what they went through growing up, and we talk about the civil rights movement," Dale stated.

The aforementioned interview with Bachelor Nation took place in 2020, when the death of George Floyd led to several Black Lives Matter protests that took place all over the country. Dale spoke about how important it is to have conversations with people who don't understand systemic racism and how that affects people's lives, saying: "The best thing you can do to educate them is just make them feel like it’s a safe space to have conversations about race, about family, about all of these things".



Dale Moss's 'Bachelorette' trajectory still gives people plenty to talk about.

Any given season of The Bachelorette works by selecting a single young woman who will be courted by several contestants. Dale Moss was ready to win from the moment he arrived on set. Clare Crawley was selected by the network as the lead of the season, with Dale receiving the first impression rose during his first episode on The Bachelorette. The athlete was turned into a strong contender to walk away with the win, but there wasn't any way for fans to predict what happened next.

Clare Crawley selected Dale as her romantic partner in the fourth episode of the season. The couple was engaged until their eventual separation at the top of 2021, according to People.