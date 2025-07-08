'Bachelorette' Couple Clare and Dale Broke Up Multiple Times Following Their Season Clare ended her 'Bachelorette' season early for Dale. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 8 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: ABC

When Clare Crawley starred in her own season of The Bachelorette, she made Bachelor Nation history by ending it far earlier than anyone expected. After two weeks, Clare explained that she fell for one of the men, Dale Moss, and that she was ready to get engaged and end filming long before she had done hometown dates with the final four or overnight dates with her final three guys.

Unfortunately, after the season aired, Clare and Dale split up…more than once. Now, Bachelorette fans want to know why Clare and Dale broke up and what led to their final split after they got engaged on the show. It's not unusual for Bachelor and Bachelorette relationships to fizzle after filming. But for Clare and Dale, whose whirlwind relationship made waves for viewers, it was still a little surprising.

Why did Clare and Dale break up after 'The Bachelorette'?

Clare and Dale got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette in 2020. A year later, their engagement was off, and they had parted ways for good, but not before they had split up and gotten back together. In 2021, an alleged source close to the former Bachelorette couple told E! News that Dale broke things off with Clare because he wasn't ready for marriage and all the trappings that come with it. There were also rumors of cheating, though they weren't confirmed.

The outlet reported that not only was Dale allegedly not ready to get married, but he also was not prepared to move to Sacramento to live with Clare. Since you kind of have to live in the same city, and probably even the same home, as your wife-to-be, it makes sense why that might be a deal-breaker in the end.

Later in 2021, Clare appeared on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast and shared her side of things. Although she said she would always have love for Dale, she admitted that her "biggest regret" was trusting Dale to be who he said he was and upholding the promises he made when he proposed to her.

Clare's husband isn't from 'Bachelor' Nation.

According to Us Weekly, Clare met her now-husband, Ryan Dawkins, in 2021, the same year her engagement to Dale ended. They married in 2023 in a ceremony and then were officially married with their marriage license in 2024. They welcomed daughter Rowen Lily in January 2024 through surrogacy. Ryan is very much not a part of The Bachelor franchise, which may be a good thing, considering Clare's track record with men from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

In February 2025, Clare shared a video on Instagram of her and Ryan under fireworks. In the caption, she wrote that Ryan has shown her "what love truly is." She also wrote that it is "a true blessing" to be married to Ryan.