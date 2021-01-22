Another Woman May Have Been the Cause of Clare Crawley's Split From Dale Moss

The drama between Dale Moss and Clare Crawley has just entered a new chapter. Following Dale's announcement that The Bachelorette couple had broken up, rumors began circulating that Dale was cheating on Clare with another woman. It's only been a little over two months since the engagement between Dale and Clare went public. Now, sources are suggesting that Clare believes Dale was cheating on her throughout their engagement.

Who did Dale allegedly cheat on Clare with?

E! News is now reporting that the woman Dale was rumored to be sleeping with during his engagement to Clare is Eleonora Srugo, a real estate agent based out of New York. The accusations of cheating are at this point just rumors, as Dale has continued to insist that the relationship between him and Eleonora was just business. Sources close to Clare suggest that she was always skeptical of this.

"She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady," one source said. Dale and Eleonora have been interacting with one another through Instagram since 2019. Dale commented on a number of her posts in the months leading up to his appearance on The Bachelorette, and the two have also posted photos together prior to Dale's time on the show.

In December of 2019, he posted a group photo of himself with friends. In the photo, his arm is around Eleonora at a sponsored dinner in Manhattan. "Regardless of how many events, premiers [sic], or parties I go to," he wrote in the caption, "NOTHING beats having a random night out with friends to celebrate one another." Sources suggest that Dale has tried to assure Clare that there is nothing behind his friendship with Eleonora to no avail.