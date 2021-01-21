Spencer Robertson Waits Less Than 24 Hours to Ask Clare Crawley out After Her Breakup

Spencer Robertson Waits Less Than 24 Hours to Ask Clare Crawley out After Her BreakupBy Sara Belcher
It's been less than 24 hours since the news of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' breakup, and it looks like the former Bachelorette star already has a new suitor vying for her attention. After getting engaged two weeks into the previous season of The Bachelorette, the franchise's former lead left filming early with Dale, as the two claimed to have fallen head over heels in love with each other in a whirlwind romance.
But only a few months after fans watched them ride off into the sunset together on the show, it looks like the pair have decided to go their separate ways. On Jan. 19, Dale revealed on Instagram that he and Clare had broken up, confirming what many Bachelor Nation sleuths had already deduced.
"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote in the post. "We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
But it looks as though Clare has a different man already trying to slide into her DMs. Spencer Robertson, a Bachelorette contestant from Tayshia Adams' season, is supposedly looking for an opportunity to shoot his shot with the 39-year-old hairdresser. Did Spencer meet Clare after the season ended? What are his chances of another Bachelor romance so soon?
Spencer joined 'The Bachelorette' following Clare's exit.
For those who missed the wild 16th season of The Bachelorette, following Clare's departure from the show and Tayshia's introduction to the contestants, four new men were added to the bunch, a switch up that many didn't see coming.
Spencer was one of the four men introduced mid-season — and he was actually the winner of Tayshia's first impression rose! But while the lacrosse player may have had a promising start to the season, he was eventually eliminated in Week 3.
But having joined the cast so far into the season, Spencer (and the three other men who exclusively competed for Tayshia's heart) never got to meet Clare the way the other contestants got to. While new romances happen all of the time between former contestants in Bachelor Nation, we're not quite sure how this one will go.
Spencer asked Clare out in an Instagram Story.
Mere hours after Dale's post went up, Spencer unashamedly made an Instagram Story asking Clare out on a date.
"Coffee? @ClareCrawley," his text post read.
While most would let the dust settle on a breakup before asking someone out, Spencer clearly saw this as an opportunity to be the first member of Bachelor Nation to ask her for a new chance at romance.
Clare understandably has not responded publicly to Spencer's offer for coffee, though she also has yet to address her split from Dale to her followers.