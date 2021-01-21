Spencer Robertson Waits Less Than 24 Hours to Ask Clare Crawley out After Her Breakup

For those who missed the wild 16th season of The Bachelorette, following Clare's departure from the show and Tayshia's introduction to the contestants, four new men were added to the bunch, a switch up that many didn't see coming.

Spencer was one of the four men introduced mid-season — and he was actually the winner of Tayshia's first impression rose! But while the lacrosse player may have had a promising start to the season, he was eventually eliminated in Week 3.