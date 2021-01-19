Clare Crawley and Dale Moss *Might* Have Already Split

This was arguably one of the most suprising plot twists in the show's history, but there are rumors their whirlwind romance didn't last. Are Clare and Dale are still together ?

Season 16 of The Bachelorette started with the show's leading lady quitting partway through filming because she found true love. Mere weeks into production, Bachelorette Clare Crawley allegedly committed to contestant Dale Moss, prematurely ending her run on the season.

While there were rumors that she and Dale began talking before the season started, these have since been debunked, meaning their entire love story takes place over the span of a few dates.

“You can kind of tell people’s lifestyles like from Instagram Stories, and I see some that I’m like, ‘That’s not really my vibe,’ and others where I look at them and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season,'” she said, according to Life & Style .

Clare denied she and Dale ever spoke before the season started, but she did admit that she could tell a lot about a person by their social media profile.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for Clare's season was postponed for a time, giving the contestants and Clare time to potentially interact before coming on the show. This was a common rumor as their romance unfolded, as many were convinced they had to know each other before filming to fall that fast.

Are Clare and Dale still together?

While viewers saw the couple leave the show together happy and ready to start their lives together, rumors have started to surface that the pair may have decided to part ways. The duo was engaged before leaving the Bachelorette resort, but it seems like there might be trouble in paradise. Both Clare and Dale's Instagram accounts still have photos of each other up, but according to some master sleuths, they've deleted some of their more recent photos together.

One Twitter user also pointed out that Dale deleted a comment he made on a previous post of Clare's saying, "I'll never leave you." Both of their social accounts have also been filled with sad posts. Clare made a post admitting her mother knew she was having a "hard day," while Dale posted an Instagram story of moving boxes. Bachelor Nation sleuths also noticed that Clare and one of Dale's cousins unfollowed each other on Instagram, only furthering their suspicions that something is wrong.