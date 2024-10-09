Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley and Now-Husband Ryan Dawkins Fell in Love Pretty Quickly "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 8 2024, 11:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Each season of The Bachelorette is not without its drama, though we can all agree The Bachelor is always more bonkers. From Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi's dramatic breakup to Colton Underwood literally jumping a fence, this franchise always has the makings of a real-life soap opera. And while dramatic outbursts and heartbreaking secrets obviously contribute to good television, we prefer great television.

That brings us to Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley's brief stint as the rose bearer. Not only did she get into an argument with a contestant who referred to her as the "oldest Bachelorette in history," but Clare ended up self-eliminating after a mere two weeks. She quickly fell in love with Dale Moss, a contestant who did not bring up her age, but that fizzled out. Clare then met a man who changed everything. Let's take a look at her and Ryan Dawkins' relationship timeline.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins' relationship timeline starts soon after her engagement ends.

After breaking and getting back together a couple of times, Clare and Dale finally called it quits in September 2021. According to a since-deleted Instagram post dated Sept. 22, 2022, via Us Weekly, their first date was exactly a year before the post. In the caption, Clare said Ryan asked her to dinner but she was too stressed and depressed to eat, so they grabbed some tea and went for a walk instead. "Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined," she wrote.

Apparently, they spent most of the fall together, as pals, before slowly dipping their toes into romantic waters. A source told Us Weekly that Clare "wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend." They went on to say, "Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now, but it was her secret to tell." This time Clare wanted to take things slow, which ended up paying off big time.

The first time Ryan showed up on Clare's Instagram was in an adorable Reel uploaded on Sept. 5, 2022 featuring the two of them dancing together while on a drive. The caption simply read: "Him." A few weeks later Clare dropped another Reel featuring the couple kissing against the backdrop of a sunset while Clinton Kane's I Guess I'm in Love plays.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins became engaged in October 2022 and tied the knot in February 2023.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together," wrote Clare in an Instagram post announcing her engagement to Ryan. She said "YES!" on Oct. 10, 2022. They were married on Feb. 1, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Pictures from that day show a blissfully happy bride and groom.

In April 2023 they moved into a new house together which sadly coincided with Clare losing her dog Elbie. "One month without him seems like a lifetime," she wrote under an Instagram Reel featuring Elbie snuggling on Clare's chest.

Clare and Ryan welcomed their daughter, Rowen, together in January 2024.

Thankfully good news was on the way as in January 2024, Clare and Ryan welcomed their daughter Rowen into the world. Clare posted a sweet photo of their sleeping daughter on January 15, saying, "My little Rowen is everything I’ve dreamed of, and truly it’s hard to imagine life before her."

