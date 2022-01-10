Dale Who? Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley May Be Dating a Guy She Eliminated Two Weeks Into Her Season

Star of The Bachelorette Season 16, Clare Crawley, appears to be crawling into the arms of a former contestant from her season. Don’t worry, it’s not Dale Moss. Finally, after calling it quits twice, these two kiddos appear to have learned their lesson (maybe).

But this mystery man is someone that Dale knows. It's also someone that Clare probably never saw herself with considering she tossed him to the curb very early during her history-making three-week season.