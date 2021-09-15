Blake Monar, a Beauty Brand Owner, Is the Next Star to Join 'Bachelor in Paradise'

A tense confrontation, flirtation involving whipped cream, and a mass departure were just some of the things Season 7, Episode 8 of Bachelor in Paradise captured.

After days of unparalleled drama, Brendan Morais and Pieper James decided that it was time to jet off. Demi Burnett, Tammy Ly, Jessenia Cruz, and Deandra Kanu left too, giving their spots to new Bachelor in Paradise contestants like Blake Monar and Dr. Joe Park (aka Dr. Joe).