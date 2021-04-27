Is Clare Crawley Engaged to Dale Moss Again? She's Wearing a Ring on That Finger

While an engagement is the expected conclusion for every edition of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette , several recent leads have not ended their seasons in such a tidy manner. Colton Underwood did not get down on one knee during Season 23, and he instead left the finale in a committed relationship with Cassie Randolph (the two have since had a bitter split).

When Clare Crawley was announced as The Bachelorette in March of 2020, she made it clear that she was looking for a forever type of love. After four stints on shows within the Bachelor franchise, Clare was not messing around with her heart.

Though Hannah Brown and Peter Weber got engaged to their final picks on their respective seasons, they called them off by the time the After the Final Rose special aired.

"I definitely feel like I just met my husband," she told host Chris Harrison after Dale's limo entrance.

Viewers soon learned that her stint as the lead The Bachelorette was short, and that Tayshia Adams took over after just two weeks of filming. That's because when Clare and Dale Moss met on the first night, Clare instantly felt an attraction.

Is Clare Crawley engaged?

A source told Life and Style in August 2020 that Dale and Clare were engaged, and that she refused to continue filming the show because she had fallen head over heels for Dale. During the episode of The Bachelorette that aired on Nov. 5, we finally got some clarity: Clare and Dale officially became engaged! Instead of hosting a rose ceremony with all of the guys, Clare decided to share some additional one-on-one time with Dale. The two exchanged "I love you"s and spent the night together.

The next evening, Dale got down on one knee and asked Clare to be his wife. Whew. Who saw that coming? (Besides everyone who follows all of the spoilers online, that is.) Dale put the ring on Clare's finger (the actual ring) and she called herself "Clare Moss." Aww. These two!

Following the episode's airing, Clare and Dale both posted about their engagement on social media, where they also gushed about their love for each other.

Heartbreakingly, Clare and Dale called off their engagement in January 2021. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," Dale wrote on Instagram. "We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

He added, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together. —DM”

Clare and Dale were spotted hanging out together by mid-February and eventually, holding hands and kissing in public. By early April, they were once again Instagram official. “Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private and that’s working for us. In time, we’ll speak about that together,” Dale told the Hollywood Raw Podcast on April 16.

On April 27, Clare shared a photo of herself wearing a large diamond ring on "that" finger on her Instagram Story, sparking rumors that she and Dale were once again engaged.

