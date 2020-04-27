New Bachelorette Clare Crawley Previously Denied Getting Plastic Surgery

As fans wait for Clare and her group of guys to begin filming, we did a little digging into the California native’s past, which include rumors that she underwent a boob job between her two stints on Bachelor in Paradise . Has the reality star ever admitted to plastic surgery ?

If it weren’t for the coronavirus, Clare Crawley would be wrapping up her journey on the 16th season of The Bachelorette right about now. Sadly, we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see the 39-year-old — who also happens to be the franchise’s oldest female lead — in action.

Did new Bachelorette Clare Crawley get a boob job?

Viewers first questioned whether the hairstylist had work done during her two-week appearance on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. Clare denied claims that she went under the knife after one follower asked who her plastic surgeon was. "His name is God," she cheekily replied at the time.

Clare also poked fun at her age since she was the second oldest contestant on the beach that summer. "Trying my best to maintain this OLD creaky body of mine," she teased in response to former Bachelorette DeAnna Stagliano’s comment that she looked "hotter than ever!" When Clare showed up on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 (her fourth time appearing in the franchise following Season 18 of The Bachelor and Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise), a few Twitter users accused her of getting too many cosmetic procedures.

"Dear bachelor nation: please stop with the plastic surgery. It’s not pretty. I’m lookin at you [Clare Crawley]," one follower wrote while the spin-off was airing. When Clare was announced as the new Bachelorette in March, even more negative remarks were made. "You’re literally the embodiment of good plastic surgery. Have you seen what you previously looked like?" one troll tweeted. "Be thankful you’re the bachelorette, but in the end you’re probably still going to be single at the end of this."

