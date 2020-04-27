New Bachelorette Clare Crawley Previously Denied Getting Plastic Surgery

New Bachelorette Clare Crawley Previously Denied Getting Plastic SurgeryBy Distractify Staff
Updated
If it weren’t for the coronavirus, Clare Crawley would be wrapping up her journey on the 16th season of The Bachelorette right about now. Sadly, we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see the 39-year-old — who also happens to be the franchise’s oldest female lead — in action.
As fans wait for Clare and her group of guys to begin filming, we did a little digging into the California native’s past, which include rumors that she underwent a boob job between her two stints on Bachelor in Paradise. Has the reality star ever admitted to plastic surgery?
Did new Bachelorette Clare Crawley get a boob job?
Viewers first questioned whether the hairstylist had work done during her two-week appearance on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. Clare denied claims that she went under the knife after one follower asked who her plastic surgeon was. "His name is God," she cheekily replied at the time.
Clare also poked fun at her age since she was the second oldest contestant on the beach that summer. "Trying my best to maintain this OLD creaky body of mine," she teased in response to former Bachelorette DeAnna Stagliano’s comment that she looked "hotter than ever!"
When Clare showed up on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 (her fourth time appearing in the franchise following Season 18 of The Bachelor and Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise), a few Twitter users accused her of getting too many cosmetic procedures.
"Dear bachelor nation: please stop with the plastic surgery. It’s not pretty. I’m lookin at you [Clare Crawley]," one follower wrote while the spin-off was airing. When Clare was announced as the new Bachelorette in March, even more negative remarks were made.
"You’re literally the embodiment of good plastic surgery. Have you seen what you previously looked like?" one troll tweeted. "Be thankful you’re the bachelorette, but in the end you’re probably still going to be single at the end of this."
Clare isn't letting the criticism get to her. On March 13, she revealed how appreciative she is for the opportunity to be Bachelorette even with the delay in production. "We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable," she shared on Instagram last month.
"All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support [thus] far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right!"
Clare isn’t afraid to speak up for herself — especially when it comes to her exes!
The self-proclaimed health enthusiast won over a lot of fans with her pointed reply to ex-boyfriend/ex-Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis’ rude tweet about her upcoming season.
"I just SAW the GUYS for [Clare Crawley’s] Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS [in] their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch," the 38-year-old, who is arguably the franchise’s most hated star, wrote after Clare was announced as the lead.
When one follower commented, "I knew you’d have some sort of jealous petty response to this," the one-time professional soccer player replied, "Jealous? I just see it [as] FASCINATING..."
Not one to shy away from conflict, Clare had some choice words for her former beau. "And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness..." she remarked under his tweet, receiving nearly 14K more likes than he did. We think it’s clear who the fan favorite is here.