Krispy Kreme Jumps on Meme Stock Bandwagon, but Is the Company Facing the End?

There's nothing certain about running a business after the COVID pandemic of 2020. Even a large corporation. Companies have shuttered right and left as people have been forced to make tough decisions with the businesses they nurtured to life amid economic turmoil and instability.

Many major corporations have weathered the storm, despite all of the odds stacked against them. However, some companies are on the edge, holding on by their fingernails. Is Krispy Kreme among them? Here's what we know about whether or not Krispy Kreme is going out of business and the meme stocks stirring conversation.

Is Krispy Kreme going out of business?

Krispy Kreme is one of those beloved American staples. There's nothing quite like bringing your report card down to earn a free donut, or rushing into the store when the "hot fresh" sign lights up. But is the company on its last legs?

Reports over the last few years have shown that the company is doing what it can to stay afloat, according to a 2025 article by Business NC. The outlet writes that the North Carolina-based company's first quarter revenue sank 15.3% to $375.2 million in 2025. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the company is closing its doors.

It's not unusual for companies to grow and shrink at times, especially given the economic uncertainty swirling in 2025. So as far as we can tell, any predictions that Krispy Kreme might be going out of business are premature and mere speculation for now.

Krispy Kreme's meme stock joins other companies in an Opendoor frenzy.

However, Krispy Kreme has been making headlines of a financial sort for a very different reason: meme stocks. It all started in 2021 when a group of Redditors decided to beat Wall Street at its own game, and play with the stock market to bring power back to the little guy.

And with political turmoil being at an all-time high in the United States in 2025, it seems that it was time for the meme stocks to return with a vengeance. Among those stocks: Krispy Kreme.

Forbes reports that the 2025 meme stock surge started with an Opendoor Technologies surge in late July 2025, followed by companies such as Krispy Kreme, GoPro, Kohl's, and Beyond Meat getting pulled into the chaos. The goal is to buy corporate stocks low, drive up the value, and sell when the going gets good. Or, if you're in it for the political activism, hold strong as long as you can.