The Donald Trump Meme Coin, $TRUMP, Can Be Purchased on This Trading Platform "Is this real life???" By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 18 2025, 7:26 p.m. ET Source: Getrumpmemes.com

Two days before Donald Trump's scheduled inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, as the 47th President of the United States, he dropped a bombshell announcement on X (formerly Twitter): the launch of the Trump Meme Coin, $TRUMP. According to the official website, this blockchain-based, tradable cryptocurrency celebrates "a leader who doesn't back down, no matter the odds."

Article continues below advertisement

The coin is a nod to the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Trump, where he famously raised his hand high in defiance after his ear was grazed by a bullet. The meme coin has caught the cryptocurrency community off guard as $TRUMP isn’t just another meme coin centered around him — it’s the first one created by Trump himself. The announcement has sparked a frenzy, leaving many scrambling for answers: Where can you buy it? And is it worth the hype?

How to buy the Trump Meme coin, $TRUMP?

Source: Mega

The Trump Meme Coin ($TRUMP) can be purchased exclusively through the Moonshot trading platform as of this writing. In his announcement, Trump directed his fans and followers to gettrumpmemes.com, where buyers are presented with two options: purchasing $TRUMP using a debit card or cryptocurrency. However, both options ultimately redirect users to download the Moonshot app from the app store if it's not already downloaded.

Article continues below advertisement

Once on the Moonshot app, users can buy $TRUMP using Apple Pay, credit or debit cards, Venmo, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. However, transferring funds to Moonshot directly from a bank account or Coinbase is limited by state regulations. Depending on your location, this feature may or may not be available, so it's essential to check local restrictions before proceeding.

It’s worth noting that the official website promotes the Trump Meme Coin as a piece of history, rather than an investment opportunity or contract, or a security of any kind. Trump and the team behind the coin encourage buyers to "celebrate our win and have fun" rather than view it as a financial asset.

Article continues below advertisement

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025

The Moonshot app also clarifies in the fine print that "cryptocurrency meme coins are not assets and do not possess any intrinsic utility or value. They are for entertainment purposes." Essentially, meme coins aren't backed by any tangible assets. Instead, their value is driven purely by demand. Therefore, it's advisable to do thorough research before buying.

Article continues below advertisement

did he get hacked? — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 18, 2025

While the coin seems to be gaining major traction on the blockchain, some are hesitant to make a purchase due to concerns that Trump’s account may have been hacked. However, it appears the post is indeed from Trump himself, as he has not taken it down or announced that his account was compromised.

Article continues below advertisement

What if Donald Trump secretly launched a $TRUMP coin just 2 days before his inauguration to disrupt the entire crypto market and shift all attention to his own token? Could it be possible? 👀 — JUSTIN (@JstnTradeX) January 18, 2025

How many Trump Meme Coins are available?

There were 200 million $TRUMP coins available on the first day of release, but the total supply will eventually grow to 1 billion $TRUMP over the next three years. According to the official website, "Each group's allocation is released on their own schedule over 3 years."