Does Trump Attorney General Nominee Pam Bondi Have Kids? A Closer Look at Her Personal Life

Donald Trump is not officially president yet, but his nominees for various high-level cabinet offices are already going through the confirmation process. Pam Bondi, who is Trump's nominee to become the next Attorney General, had a hearing on Jan. 15 that was somewhat contentious, but did not suggest that she wouldn't be confirmed.

Following that hearing, many wanted to learn more about the woman who would be the next head of the Department of Justice. Among the questions some had was whether Bondi had any children of her own. Here's what we know.

Does Pam Bondi have kids?

Although she has been married twice, Bondi does not have any children of her own. She has been married twice, once to Garret Barnes in 1990. That marriage lasted for just 22 months. She was married again in 1996 to Scott Fitzgerald, but they divorced in 2002. It's unclear whether Bondi ever had a desire for children of her own, but it seems that she has instead focused her life on her political career.

Bondi was questioned over her loyalty to Trump.

Although Bondi looks likely to make it through confirmation and become the next attorney general, she faced some stern questioning from Democrats on a wide range of subjects. "There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice," she told senators. "I will not politicize that office." When asked about whether Donald Trump had won the 2020 election, though, she refused to say that he had lost, instead simply reaffirming that Joe Biden had become president.

Even as she affirmed that the DOJ would not have an enemies list, she also did not rule out launching investigations against people that Trump had clashed with, including special counsel Jack Smith, who charged him in two separate cases. "It would be irresponsible of me to make a commitment regarding anything," he said. She maintained throughout the hearing that the Justice Department would remain independent.

She did, however, echo Trump's characterization of some of the department's investigations into him, saying that the DOJ "had been weaponized for years and years and years." Although the president appoints the Attorney General and has control over the Department of Justice, which is a part of the executive branch, it has traditionally been independent from the president's direct influence.

Many of the questions Bondi faced during the hearing were designed to understand how much importance she placed on the agency's independence, and whether she would be able to say no to Trump if he were to try to directly meddle in the department's operations. "The concern is that weaponization of the justice department may well occur under your tenure," Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse said. "We want to make sure that's not the case, that you remain independent."