Inside Pam Bondi's Net Worth Following Her Tenure As Florida's Attorney General Pam Bondi was nominated for United States attorney general. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 15 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you're having a hard time keeping up with all of President-elect Donald Trump's nominations for his Cabinet, you aren't alone. Because after people got used to the idea of Matt Gaetz as Trump's pick for the United States attorney general, he withdrew. Now, Trump nominated former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi. Naturally, many are curious about who she is, her net worth, and what she brings to the table in terms of politics.

Article continues below advertisement

As a Trump supporter and someone who Trump himself supports, Bondi's political views mostly align with his. She was also one of Trump's attorneys during his impeachment trial. The pair have a close and long working relationship. Now, Bondi is likely going to be part of his second term, and there is plenty to know about the pick for U.S. attorney general.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Pam Bondi's net worth?

According to her financial filings in 2016, Bondi's net worth was around $1.7 million in 2017. Since then, however, her career has rosen and apparently so has her personal wealth. Due to political donations made to Bondi from Trump and from the Church of Scientology, Bondi's net worth is rumored to be higher than what it was earlier in her career. However, as of now, the confirmed amount for Bondi's net worth sits at just below $2 million.

Pam Bondi Former Florida Attorney General Net worth: $1.7 million Pam Bondi was the first female attorney general in Florida. She ran for two consecutive terms, and in 2024, she was named as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for United States attorney general. Birthdate: Nov. 17, 1965 Birth place: Tampa, Fla. Marriages: Garret Barnes (m. 1990; div. 1992)​, Scott Fitzgerald (m. 1996; div. 2002) Education: University of Florida, Stetson University

Article continues below advertisement

Bondi started out as a prosecutor in Florida. She then became the assistant district attorney, and she later ran for Florida attorney general in 2010. Bondi became Florida's first female attorney general, and when her term was over, she won again in 2014. In November 2024, Trump named Bondi as his nominee for U.S. attorney general.