Matt Gaetz Could Be the Next Attorney General — What Does His Wife Have To Say About That? Matt Gaetz was announced as the next potential attorney general. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 14 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET

It's common for the president-elect to choose new staff for the White House and beyond, and U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz is one of the recent names thrown in for Donald Trump's staffing choices. Trump named him as his ideal option for the next attorney general. But outside of politics, is Matt Gaetz married?

Gaetz served as Florida's U.S. representative from 2017 until November 2024, when he reportedly resigned from his position. Prior to his resignation, he was under investigation by the group called House Ethics for alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. However, because he resigned, the committee is likely to drop the investigation. Now, however, his personal life is back in the spotlight as he gears up to potentially join Trump's team.

Is Matt Gaetz married?

In August 2021, Gaetz and his then-girlfriend Ginger Luckey Gaetz got married in a small ceremony. According to the Associated Press, just a couple of days before their nuptials, Matt was in Iowa attending a rally in support of the claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and given to President Joe Biden under invalid votes.

Ginger isn't a politician like her husband, but she studied at both the University of California Santa Barbara and Harvard, though she attended Harvard Business School Online. She has a Bachelor's degree in economics and accounting from UC Santa Barbara. According to LinkedIn, Ginger is the manager of enterprise innovation, partnerships, and commercialization at KPMG US, an audit and tax firm.

Outside of working on her career, Ginger is all about supporting her husband. When Trump named him as his top pick for the next attorney general for when Trump takes office in January 2025, Ginger shared a heartfelt post on X where she wrote, "Attorney General will look great on you my love" and included an American flag emoji for good measure.

Ginger is also an avid Trump supporter, as to be expected. During his 2024 campaign, Ginger regularly shared posts on Twitter and Instagram in support of him as the next president. And even before he was sworn in for his second term, Ginger was calling Trump "Mr. President" in Instagram captions.

Matt Gaetz's wife is related to the founder of Oculus.