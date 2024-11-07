Home > News > Politics Can Donald Trump Run for President in 2028? Breaking Down U.S. Term Limits President Franklin D. Roosevelt held office from March 4, 1933, until he passed away on April 12, 1945. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 7 2024, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

With President Donald Trump securing the 2024 election, many supporters are already thinking about the future. Supporters and critics alike have one big question: Can Donald Trump run for president in 2028? Answering this question requires an understanding of the Constitution and how U.S. presidential term limits work.

So, what exactly does the Constitution say about a president’s eligibility for multiple terms? And, if President Trump can’t run in 2028, who are the potential Republican candidates who might continue his vision? Let’s explore what the Constitution allows and who might take up the mantle if he can’t return.

Can Donald Trump run for President again in 2028? Here's what the Constitution says about it.

According to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a president cannot be elected for more than two terms. Ratified in 1951, this amendment was created to prevent any one person from holding the presidency for more than two terms. This rule applies whether the terms are consecutive or non-consecutive. Having won the 2016 and 2024 elections, President Trump will not be eligible to run for a third term in 2028.

Per NBC 4 Washington, the amendment emerged after President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four terms, establishing a clear boundary for future presidents. For Trump supporters hoping to see him on the ticket again in 2028, this legal restriction means that his next presidency will also be his last.

Who could run for President in 2028 to replace him?

With President Trump constitutionally barred from running in 2028, many are looking at prominent Republican figures who could take up his platform and continue his policies. Turns out, there is even another member of President Trump’s family who has considered throwing their name in the hat.

Per Newsweek, here are some potential candidates to take President Trump’s place during the 2028 elections: J.D. Vance: Poised to serve as Vice President under President Trump, J.D. Vance has embraced much of Trump’s values and policies. This has established him as a likely successor. Across multiple social media platforms, many have already expressed hoping Vice President Vance will run in the future. Furthermore, many agree his relatively young age could be a nice change of pace for the government.

Ron DeSantis: The Florida governor, known for his policies on COVID-19 and education, has been a prominent conservative voice. He may prove to be a strong contender in 2028. Nikki Haley: The former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador offers extensive diplomatic experience. She appeals to a broad base of voters, making her a prominent Republican figure.

Lara Trump: As co-chair of the Republican National Committee and the wife of Trump’s son Eric, Lara Trump could be a wildcard candidate. While some like the idea of the Trump family remaining in office, there are also reservations. Some express concern over a potential dynastic trend forming if Lara became the next president. Tim Scott: The U.S. Senator from South Carolina is a rising star in the Republican Party, known for focusing on economic growth and opportunity. According to Fox News, the U.S. Senator has not ruled out the possibility of running in 2028.