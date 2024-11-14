Home > News > Politics Who Is Matt Gaetz's Adopted Son? How Nestor Galban Became Part of His Life Nestor lived with Congressman Matt Gaetz for six years before he was introduced as his adopted son. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 14 2024, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: X/@mattgaetz

Four years ago, a photo featuring Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and his adopted son popped up on X (formerly Twitter) and surprised everyone. Congressman Gaetz used the photo to introduce Nestor Galban as his son. Naturally, this sudden reveal left many with questions. Where did Nestor come from? Why was he some sort of secret? What exactly was the nature of this relationship?

Since then, more details about Nestor’s story and how he came to be a part of Congressman Gaetz’s family have come to light. Keep reading as we explore what has been made public since this shocking reveal was made four years ago.

Source: Mega

How did Nestor become Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz’s adopted son?

According to People Magazine, Congressman Gaetz met his adopted son several years before introducing him when he was dating Nestor’s older sister. Originally from Cuba, Nestor came to the United States following his mother’s death, seeking a new beginning. Congressman Gaetz offered Nestor stability, and they quickly developed a close bond. Though Congressman Gaetz was not Nestor’s legal guardian, he took on the role of a father figure, helping Nestor adjust to life in America.

Gaetz briefly explained the situation in a post on X: "He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life." In response to his post, he proceeded to explain his decision to introduce Nestor to the world: "I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids."

Congressman Gaetz, who had not previously spoken publicly about Nestor, described his role as one of a father and mentor. He shared that the two had built a family bond, even if there was no formal adoption.

Maybe I wasn’t following this too closely but did we ever smooth out these two competing facts?



1) Matt Gaetz claiming Nestor’s mom died from breast cancer in 2007/2008.



2) Marbelina Matos commenting on this 2019 pic, “How beautiful. my youngest son, you look great. Kisses.” pic.twitter.com/TekjfuFzHp — José (@josecanyousee) March 31, 2021

Gaetz revealed his relationship with Nestor during a debate.

Many people first learned about Nestor when Congressman Gaetz revealed their relationship during a heated exchange on Capitol Hill. The congressman was in a discussion about policing and race when he mentioned Nestor for the first time. According to Forbes, he shared Nestor’s background to demonstrate his commitment to supporting diverse communities and to provide a personal perspective on the debate. However, the timing of this revelation sparked some questions. For some, the timing left a bad taste in their mouths.

The Root pointed out that the congressman’s sudden mention of Nestor during a debate on race raised eyebrows. Some critics questioned whether the timing was intended to shift the focus or enhance his argument. As The Root noted, if the debate hadn’t become so heated, the world might never have known about Nestor’s existence. At the same time, supporters argued that his family life is private, and he has the right to share or not share the details of his personal life as he chooses.