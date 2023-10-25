Home > News > Politics Get to Know Representative Tom Emmer's Wife and the Next Generation of the Emmer Clan Speaker of the House nominee Republican Tom Emmer is a representative for Minnesota’s 6th congressional district. Who are his wife and children? By Jamie Lerner Oct. 25 2023, Published 8:33 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@reptomemmer

The Speaker of the House saga in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is even more dramatic than Succession. After Kevin McCarthy was removed from the position on Oct. 3, 2023, Republicans have failed to unite on a candidate for the very important position — the Speaker of the House is the next in line for the Presidency after the Vice President, so it’s pretty important to fill that spot ASAP.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was the first nominee to fail, followed by the far-right Jim Jordan of Ohio. Tom became the third nominee, although his moderate views split the Republican party so intensely that he dropped his bid only hours later. Although Mike Johnson (R-La.) is now on the table, we still want to learn more about Tom’s wife and children.

Tom Emmer’s wife, Jacqueline Emmer, supports his political endeavors.

Tom met his wife, Jacqueline, during their college years and they married shortly after in 1986. In 2023, they celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary, seemingly happily married after decades of matrimony. They now live in Delano, Minn. where Tom is a congressman.

Since Tom and Jacquie had seven children together, it seems like Jacquie’s main focus was parenting and homemaking. Although Jacquie may not have had her own career, she does a fantastic job of supporting Tom by canvassing and hosting fundraisers. But Tom is just as supportive! He posts on Facebook frequently to celebrate Jacquie on their anniversaries, her birthday, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and any other time he wants to celebrate his wife.

Tom and Jacquie Emmer had seven children together, all of whom are now grown up.

In their 37 years of marriage, Tom and Jacquie had seven children. Their eldest son, Tripp Emmer, aka Tom Emmer III, graduated in 2016 from Hamline University. In 2010, however, Tripp was cited for underage drinking at 19 years old, and he was forced to pay $185 in fines and fees. Even still, he’s now crushing it as a lumber trader with Viking Forest Products, where he’s worked since 2016. He also followed in his dad’s footsteps as a star ice hockey player.

Their son, Bobby Emmer, also graduated in 2016 from Minnesota State University. While he dabbled as a probation officer, he’s now a finishing process technician at Mass Finishing, Inc. He and his wife Kara Emmer married a couple of years ago, and they now have at least one child, making Tom and Jacquie grandparents.

Like his brothers, Jack Emmer graduated in 2016 from the Florida Gulf Coast University, although he went on to law school at the University of Minnesota. And like his father, Jack has political aspirations that he’s already on the road to achieving. He’s currently serving as counsel on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Their daughter, Katie Storm, graduated from St. Cloud University in 2018 and is now a host and reporter at Bally Sports North, where she focuses on covering the Minnesota Twins and the Timberwolves. She married Ben Storm a few years ago, and they’re expecting their first child!

Then there’s Joey Emmer, who started his journey at the United States Naval Academy in 2019. He graduated in 2023 and is now serving in the U.S. Navy. Similarly, their son, Billy Emmer, completed his basic training to be a U.S. Marine in 2019. Tom and Jacquie’s youngest son, Johnny, turned 22 years old in 2023.