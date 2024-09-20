Home > News > Politics Matt Gaetz Is Accused of Attending a High School "Sex Party" With Underage Girls in 2017 New court filings put Gaetz at the heart of a sex trafficking scandal. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 20 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: mega

Another day, another political scandal. Just hours after North Carolina's right-wing lieutenant governor Mark Robinson was allegedly exposed by CNN for calling himself a "Black Nazi" and cheating on his wife — among other, more explicit things — it's now Florida congressman Matt Gaetz's turn in the hot seat. Reportedly, new court filings accuse Gaetz of attending a 2017 high school "sex party" that included at least one naked high school junior.

These new filings, along with 2021 allegations that Gaetz paid for sex with a minor, have placed the congressman at the heart of a sex trafficking scandal. Here's what we know.

Matt Gaetz allegedly attended a "high school sex party" in 2017.

According to NOTUS, three sealed affidavits containing eyewitness testimonies, which were submitted to a Florida federal court on Sept. 19, have placed Matt Gaetz at a "drug-fueled sex party" back in 2017 along with a 17-year-old girl named in the filings as A.B. The eyewitnesses have shared that A.B. was a junior in high school at the time and that she was naked at the party while other partygoers were "engaging in sexual activities."

The party was reportedly thrown at the Florida home of Chris Dorworth, a lobbyist and friend of Gaetz — and, to make matters worse, Gaetz's own ex-girlfriend, who also allegedly attended the party, stated under penalty of perjury that he was in attendance. Gaetz has not publicly addressed the accusations, and due to the ongoing legal dispute of which they are a part, he is unlikely to do so any time soon.

Matt Gaetz was accused of paying for sex with minors back in 2021.

This isn't the first time that Matt Gaetz has been linked to a sex trafficking scheme — in fact, back in 2021, Venmo records obtained by the Daily Beast allegedly showed Gaetz using Venmo to pay his friend, convicted sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, to set him up with two young women and one minor.

The initial payment of $900 was made from Gaetz to Greenberg with the memo, "Hit up [girl's nickname]," and the next morning, three transactions were made from Greenberg to the different young women totaling $900, with the memos, "School," "School," and "Tuition."

In 2022, Greenberg was indicted on 33 counts, including charges of sex trafficking crimes involving a 17-year-old. In an unreleased confession letter, which was also obtained by the Daily Beast, Greenberg implicated Gaetz in his crimes. "On more than one occasion, [the 17-year-old] was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District, and myself,” Greenberg wrote.

“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18," he said. "I did see the acts occur firsthand, and Venmo transactions, Cash App, or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman."