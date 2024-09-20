Home > News > Politics 'New York Magazine's' D.C. Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi Was Engaged During Affair With RFK Jr. Both RFK Jr. and Olivia are in serious relationships with other people. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 20 2024, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: mega

Just when you thought the election season couldn't get any more dramatic, a sordid affair between a political journalist and a former presidential candidate has come to light. It's the stuff of romance novels, but in real life, and involving a man who is currently under investigation for allegedly decapitating a dead whale. Indeed, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and New York Magazine's Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi have been exposed for an emotional affair which has landed the reporter on leave.

And as if it wasn't scandalous enough already, both RFK Jr. and Olivia were in very serious relationships at the time. Robert, of course, is married to actor and comedian Cheryl Hines, and Olivia is currently engaged to a fellow journalist.

Olivia Nuzzi was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza during her affair with RFK Jr.

Before the affair came to light, reporter Olivia Nuzzi seemed incredibly happy in her relationship to fellow journalist Ryan Lizza, who writes for Politico. The pair reportedly began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in an Instagram post in late 2022. In the caption of a video showing off Olivia's new (giant) bling, she simply said, "Engaged," in Italian.

The two seem to have been incredibly close, often attending events, going on lavish holidays, and spending family time together. Ryan has not yet acknowledged his fiancée's scandal, and it's unclear whether the two will remain engaged. Olivia has also avoided addressing her relationship with Ryan in statements following her affair being exposed, though she did apologize to her colleagues and fellow New York Magazine reporters.

"Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," she told CNN. "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Ryan Lizza was previously accused of sexual misconduct.

Now that Olivia's affair with RFK Jr. has come to light, it's been made clear that she has a taste for ... men with questionable pasts. In fact, her fiancé, Ryan Lizza, was previously fired from The New Yorker after a decade of employment following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In 2018, at the height of the Me Too Movement, the publication made a statement regarding his dismissal: "The New Yorker recently learned that Ryan Lizza engaged in what we believe was improper sexual conduct," they said. "We have reviewed the matter and, as a result, have severed ties with Lizza. Due to a request for privacy, we are not commenting further."

Though Ryan swiftly denied the claims, sharing that he believed the magazine's decision was "made hastily and without a full investigation," the anonymous accuser's attorney rebutted by saying that the victim agreed with The New Yorker's depiction of the incident and wished for him to be held accountable for his actions.