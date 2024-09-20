Home > News > Politics Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Robinson Said He Was a "Black Nazi" Robinson has long been a controversial candidate for governor. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 20 2024, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

We live in an era when candidates with strange ideas come to high office, but few candidates have been so controversial and offensive as North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. Robinson, who is currently the state's lieutenant governor, is facing a wave of calls to drop out of the race following the revelation of posts that he made to old internet forums in which he said several offensive things.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the general chatter about Robinson and his campaign, many naturally wondered exactly what he said. Here's what we know about the posts and about how Robinson has responded to them since they were released.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Mark Robinson say?

According to reporting from CNN, Mark posted dozens of controversial or offensive messages on the message board for a porn website between 2008 and 2012. Among the most offensive things he wrote were that he identified as a "Black Nazi" and that he supported the idea of reinstituting slavery. In spite of a history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson also expressed an interest in watching transgender pornography.

In a campaign rally in February 2024, Robinson said, “If you’re a man on Friday night, and all the sudden Saturday, you feel like a woman, and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the mall, you will be arrested, or whatever we got to do to you. We’re going to protect our women.”

Article continues below advertisement

Privately, though, the safety of women seemed to be lower on his priority list. While on the message board, he admitted to "peeping" on women taking showers in a gym when he was 14. “I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” he wrote on the site, which was called Nude Africa.

congratulations to whatever hero at CNN said to his boss 'hey, Mark Robinson seems kind of like this guy on this forum I used to go to' — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 19, 2024 Source: Twitter/@BeijingPalmer

Article continues below advertisement

“I went peeping again the next morning,” he added. “But after that I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where [sic] the only times I got to do it! Ahhhhh memories!!!!” In a separate comment, he wrote, “I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f--king hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” He then added, “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Mark Robinson's beliefs are not exactly news.

While some of the specific details from these recent comments may be new, Robinson has been open about many of his more radical beliefs. He has already publicly denied the severity of the Holocaust, said that we need to read more Hitler and Stalin, and that when a woman becomes pregnant, "It's not her body anymore."