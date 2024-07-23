Home > News > Politics Governor Roy Cooper Frequently Celebrates His Three Daughters Natalie, Hilary, and Claire all seem to stay out of the spotlight when they can, but will openly support their father. By Sara Belcher Jul. 23 2024, Published 6:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@roycoopernc

With President Joe Biden stepping down from his reelection campaign and Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly being channeled as the Democratic candidate, a lot of eyes have turned to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

The governor and his wife, Kristin, have been staple figures in the state's politics since the late 1980s, though it seems this is the first time the politician is considering the White House as his next home. Though there are some questions about his potential pick as Vice President Harris's running mate, namely what would happen to the North Carolina governor's seat, some are hopeful. What do we know about his children?



Roy Cooper is a girl dad! The governor has three daughters.

Throughout his marriage to his wife, Kristin, the pair have raised three daughters: Natalie, Claire, and Cooper. Despite Roy being a staple figure of North Carolina's public offices over the years, his children have taken a backseat throughout the years as they each pursue their own lives and careers.

Their exact ages are unknown, though they've all long flown the nest. Roy's children have made multiple appearances with their father over the course of his various campaigns, celebrating election milestones and attending certain events together. In every picture, the family smiles together, seemingly unified.

Occasionally, Roy will post photos celebrating his daughter, either for birthdays or big achievements. When he does this, though, he's intentional about not including their exact ages or tagging their personal social media profiles. Being the child of a politician isn't easy — just as Bob Menendez's children, who each have their own careers as public figures.

All of his children attended the University of North Carolina.

Though much isn't known about Natalie, Claire, and Hilary, their education has been something both of their parents have proudly touted about them. As an alum of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill himself, Roy has made it a point to send all three of his daughters to the university for their education. In 2016, Roy and Kristin celebrated Hilary's graduation from the university, where she received her law degree. The governor posted a photo of the three of them on Instagram.

"One thing my dad and I share is that we are both products of the North Carolina public school system — all of the way from elementary school to law school," the caption reads, attributed to Hilary. "My dad has cherished and attended every milestone of my education." It's not clear how old Hilary is in relation to her sisters, but by an estimate of her graduation year, she's easily in her 30s now. This would place the other sisters, who appear to be close in age to each other, also in their 30s.