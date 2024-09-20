Home > News > Politics Mark Robinson Allegedly Bragged About an Affair With His Wife's Sister on an NSFW Forum "Had me another hot morning with the wife's sister!" By Elissa Noblitt Updated Sept. 20 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: mega

North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is in some seriously hot water. Leaked messages uncovered by a CNN investigation, which were allegedly posted by the politician on an NSFW online forum called "Nude Africa," have implicated him in several controversies, from reportedly identifying as a "Black Nazi" to spying on women in public showers.

The already controversial lieutenant governor, who is known for having extreme anti-trans and anti-abortion views, as well as purporting that Stalin and Hitler "weren't that bad," is now even more contentious following these alleged leaked messages — and many are even calling for him to drop out of the race. Among the pornographic and hateful messages, Robinson also allegedly bragged about having a sexual affair with his wife's sister. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Did Mark Robinson have an affair with his wife's sister?

Mark Robinson has been married to his wife, Yolanda, since 1990, and they have two kids together. Their relationship has been thrust into the spotlight multiple times, including back in 2012 when the evangelical, right-wing politician admitted on X (formerly Twitter) to having paid for his wife to have an abortion one year before their marriage in 1989.

However, if Robinson's alleged leaked messages are anything to go by, it seems that his relationship with his wife just wasn't satisfying him. On the porn forum, a user going by the moniker of "MiniSoldr," which is believed to be Robinson, shared several accounts of sexual encounters with his wife's sister between 2008 and 2012.

One post reads, "Had me another hot morning with the wife's sister! She brought along her laptop this time, and we watched some vids here on [Nude Africa]!" After graphically (and we mean extremely graphically) recounting their time together, he finished his message by saying, "This girl is good, and I can't wait till next week to get some more!"

Source: x/@IMKNOTTHEONE

This certainly wasn't the only message in which he bragged about supposedly hooking up with his sister-in-law — in fact, he seemed to do so quite frequently. In another message, he said, "Fellas, let your girl think she is in control and you can do what you want. I've been married 18 years and have been f--king whoever I want, when I want, including my wife's ... sister who does [threesomes] with me and another girl we know."

Neither Yolanda Robinson nor her unnamed sister have publicly addressed the situation, but Mark himself has "categorically denied" all claims made by CNN and insists that he is not the one who wrote those messages.