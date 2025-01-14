A National Tragedy? Here's Why Trump's Inauguration Will Have Flags at Half-Mast "The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half-mast' during my Inauguration." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 14 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The inauguration of 45th and 47th President Donald Trump will take place on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington D.C. The city will host dignitaries, fans, and the usual train of journalists as they cover the historic event. Trump will be returning to the office he vacated unwillingly four years ago, bringing with him a long list of agenda items and plans for his first day in office.

But first, he has to get through the inauguration itself, and it's already stirring up some negative feelings for the once and future POTUS. It has come to Trump's attention that flags in Washington, and in many places around the United States, will be flying at half-mast on the day he's sworn back into office. And he's really not happy about it. Here's why that's happening and what Trump has had to say about it.

Source: MEGA

This is why flags will be at half-mast for Donald Trump's inauguration.

Typically, flags will be lowered to half-mast for one of three reasons: The death of a government official, military member, or emergency first responder A national tragedy Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance. Certain government officials can order the flags in either the nation or state to be flown at half mast, including the president, a state governor, or the mayor of D.C.

Trump's inauguration falls on a half-mast double whammy. Not only will the nation still be in the period of mourning for the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, but the inauguration will also take place on the memorial day set aside for Martin Luther King Jr. For those two reasons, most of the flags in the nation will be flying at half-mast when Trump places his hand on a Bible for the second time.

However, despite these notable reasons for the flags to be at half-mast, at least one state governor has decided to fly his state's flags at full mast: Texas Governor Greg Abbott. It's a controversial move that some feel dishonors the memorials of both Carter and MLK. But Abbott has said about the decision, "While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America."

Trump isn't happy about the gesture of honor.

While most of the country seems to understand the reason for the half-mast, the future POTUS is not among them. He took to his social media platform, Truth Social, for a frustrated rant about the flags, accusing Democrats of gloating.

On Jan. 3, 2025, Trump wrote, "The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half-mast' during my inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years — It’s a total mess!"

He added, "In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

It's hard to quantify his statement that "nobody wants to see this" because so many bot accounts have seemingly flooded the responses to that post. However, in other corners of the internet, others seem to disagree with Trump's assertion. On an Instagram post from NBC Chicago discussing the reason for the half-staff flags, one user wrote, "He concerns himself with the most mundane things." Another wrote, "Who cares? .... Carter is dead, and flags are at half-staff. So what?"