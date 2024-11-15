Home > News > Politics Is Todd Blanche Married? A Closer Look at His Family, Wife, and Children Todd Blanche has been married for just shy of three decades. By Trisha Faulkner Updated Nov. 15 2024, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kristineblanchephd

Todd Blanche, a respected attorney, has recently been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as Deputy Attorney General. This high-profile appointment highlights Todd’s role as Trump’s criminal defense lawyer in major cases, including the hush money trial involving Stormy Daniels. According to AP News, this new position puts Todd in the legal and political spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

While Todd’s career accomplishments are well-known, details about his personal life are less clear. Unsurprisingly, some are hoping to learn more about the man behind the courtroom successes. Is Todd married? Does he have any children? Despite his growing public profile, Todd has managed to keep his personal life largely private. This even includes his personal Instagram being private. So, what has been made public about Todd’s personal life? Keep reading as we deep dive into whether he’s married and if he has any children.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Blanche is married. Meet his wife, Dr. Kristine Blanche.

Todd has been married to his wife, Dr. Kristine Blanche, for over 28 years. The couple celebrated their most recent anniversary on July 29, 2024, with Dr. Blanche sharing their milestone on her Instagram. As a doctor, Todd’s wife is known for her work in integrative medicine, combining traditional and holistic approaches to health care. Her expertise and dedication to her field are evident through her practice, the Integrative Healing Center, where she focuses on personalized wellness for her patients.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Blanche plays a vital role in supporting Todd’s demanding career. While Todd is often in the public eye due to his legal work, the couple seems to maintain a strong and private bond. Their partnership, built on nearly three decades of commitment, is a testament to their enduring connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd and his wife have two kids and a granddaughter together.

Todd and Dr. Blanche are proud parents of two children, Sydney and Justin. They are also grandparents to their 1-year-old granddaughter, Blaine. Sydney, their daughter, welcomed Blaine on Sept. 19, 2023, alongside Blaine’s father, Jake Burgholzer. The family recently celebrated Blaine’s first birthday, marking another joyful milestone for the Blanches.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin, Todd and Dr. Blanche’s son, turned 26 on Oct. 1, 2024. He is currently in a relationship with a young woman named Alexis. While the Blanches keep much of their family life private, their children and granddaughter are clearly a central part of their lives, adding even more depth to their enduring family legacy.

Article continues below advertisement