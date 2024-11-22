Home > News > Politics Attorney General Nominee Pam Bondi Keeps Her Romantic Life out of the Spotlight Donald Trump turns to Pam Bondi for attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdraws. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 22 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @pambondi

One week after President-elect Donald Trump revealed he was nominating former Rep. Matt Gaetz as his attorney general, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration. Soon after, Trump announced he would instead nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.

For those unfamiliar with Pam Bondi, she is a lobbyist and a longtime ally of Donald Trump. She served as Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019 and was one of Trump's defense attorneys during his first impeachment trial in 2020. As she considers this potential new role, Pam Bondi's personal life is once again drawing attention. So, is she married? Let's find out!

So, is Pam Bondi married?

At the time of writing, it seems Pam Bondi is not married — but she's walked down the aisle before! In fact, the former Florida attorney general has been married twice, with both unions sadly ending in divorce.

Pam's first marriage took place in 1990 when she was just 24 years old. She married Garret Barnes, but their marriage lasted only 22 months before they parted ways. In 1996, she married again, this time to Scott Fitzgerald. Their relationship lasted just under six years, ultimately ending in divorce in 2002.

A decade later, in 2012, Pam got engaged to Greg Henderson, an ophthalmologist. That same year, the couple was photographed at a luxury Caribbean resort, with Pam wearing a white dress. The photos sparked rumors that the couple had secretly gotten married.

However, Pam quickly clarified the situation with the Tampa Bay Times, confirming that no wedding ceremony took place at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman as many had assumed. She explained that they had initially planned a destination wedding in the Caribbean, but canceled those plans at the last minute.

Pam stressed that the cancellation was not due to any issues in their relationship and that they still intended to marry in a smaller, more intimate ceremony at a Baptist church in the Tampa area. She did not, however, provide any details as to why they decided against the Caribbean wedding, leaving the matter somewhat of a mystery.

"We never dreamed we would be subjected to this contrived fabrication during such a joyful time in our lives," Pam added. "Your 'speculative' statements are inaccurate and are without merit. We are blessed to be happily in love and are enjoying our life together."

Despite their apparent happiness, reports began circulating in 2015 suggesting that Pam and Greg Henderson had quietly parted ways. Since then, Pam has kept her love life private — but it seems she may have found love again with John Wakefield. John made his first appearance on Pam's Instagram in October 2017, when the two posed for a selfie while hanging out with friends at a Bruno Mars concert.