Pam Bondi Reportedly Helped Trump Navigate Personal Challenges, Raising Controversy Is president-elect Donald Trump building a team of Avengers or a political cabinet? By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 22 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET

It seems Donald Trump is assembling a team of individuals whose ties to him suggest they may bring personal gain, raising questions about whether his selections are based on qualifications or loyalty. Despite Matt Gaetz’s allegations of sexual misconduct and reported illegal drug use — setting Trump up not to be the only one facing criminal accusations — he initially tapped Gaetz for a key role. However, on Nov. 21, 2024, Trump replaced him with Pam Bondi after Gaetz bowed out.

Bondi, who reportedly helped Trump navigate personal challenges like his first impeachment and the Trump University fraud case, is now set to become Attorney General. Critics are pointing to this cabinet pick as another example of personal loyalty potentially outweighing merit. Let’s look at a few controversies surrounding Bondi.

Unraveling the Pam Bondi controversies.

Pam is the former Attorney General of Florida, having served two terms from 2011 to 2019 before stepping down due to term limits, per Politico. She made history as the first woman in the state to hold the position. Currently, Bondi is a partner at Ballard Partners, where she chairs the firm’s Corporate Regulatory Compliance practice, according to the firm's website.

While her professional accomplishments are notable, her connections raise some eyebrows. In 2016, Trump sought assistance from Brian Ballard, the firm’s founder, who later served as Trump’s lobbyist in Florida for business dealings, per the Tampa Bay Times. At the time, Ballard, already committed to other projects, recommended Susie Wiles — a political strategist who previously guided Rick Scott's 2010 gubernatorial campaign.

Fast forward to today, Trump has nominated Wiles as his Chief of Staff for his 2025 presidential term. Adding to the intrigue, Ballard, a major Trump fundraiser, raised millions for his 2016 campaign and described Trump as “an incredibly fine human being,” according to the Tampa Bay Times. Simply put, the ties run deep.

Pam Bondi reportedly accepted $25,000 around the time Trump University was being investigated.

Bondi is an even more controversial pick because, in 2013, she reportedly asked Trump for a donation to go toward her campaign, which was delivered through the Trump Family Foundation, per the Associated Press. This is a violation of charity and political terms. Bondi allegedly received a $25,000 donation just as her office was called on to investigate Trump University.

After receiving the funds, Bondi allegedly backed out of the investigation. Bondi reportedly attempted to return the check, but it was not accepted, per the Florida Times-Union. But the controversies don't end there.

Pam Bondi reportedly has ties to Scientology.

Pam Bondi has reportedly maintained close ties to the Church of Scientology over the course of her career, per Newsweek. The outlet claims she received campaign donations from Scientologists and even attended several fundraisers organized by members of the church. Prior to one fundraiser in 2014, Christina Johnson, Bondi's campaign spokeswoman, reportedly attributed the connection to “like-minded folks sharing the same goals: protecting children against drug overdoses and human trafficking.”

