Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Pam Bondi Reportedly Helped Trump Navigate Personal Challenges, Raising Controversy

Is president-elect Donald Trump building a team of Avengers or a political cabinet?

By

Published Nov. 22 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET

Pam Bondi at the 2020 RNC.
Source: Mega

It seems Donald Trump is assembling a team of individuals whose ties to him suggest they may bring personal gain, raising questions about whether his selections are based on qualifications or loyalty. Despite Matt Gaetz’s allegations of sexual misconduct and reported illegal drug use — setting Trump up not to be the only one facing criminal accusations — he initially tapped Gaetz for a key role. However, on Nov. 21, 2024, Trump replaced him with Pam Bondi after Gaetz bowed out.

Article continues below advertisement

Bondi, who reportedly helped Trump navigate personal challenges like his first impeachment and the Trump University fraud case, is now set to become Attorney General. Critics are pointing to this cabinet pick as another example of personal loyalty potentially outweighing merit. Let’s look at a few controversies surrounding Bondi.

Unraveling the Pam Bondi controversies.

Pam Bondi and Donald Trump in 2024.
Source: Instagram/@pambondi

Pam is the former Attorney General of Florida, having served two terms from 2011 to 2019 before stepping down due to term limits, per Politico. She made history as the first woman in the state to hold the position. Currently, Bondi is a partner at Ballard Partners, where she chairs the firm’s Corporate Regulatory Compliance practice, according to the firm's website.

Article continues below advertisement

While her professional accomplishments are notable, her connections raise some eyebrows. In 2016, Trump sought assistance from Brian Ballard, the firm’s founder, who later served as Trump’s lobbyist in Florida for business dealings, per the Tampa Bay Times. At the time, Ballard, already committed to other projects, recommended Susie Wiles — a political strategist who previously guided Rick Scott's 2010 gubernatorial campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to today, Trump has nominated Wiles as his Chief of Staff for his 2025 presidential term. Adding to the intrigue, Ballard, a major Trump fundraiser, raised millions for his 2016 campaign and described Trump as “an incredibly fine human being,” according to the Tampa Bay Times. Simply put, the ties run deep.

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi reportedly accepted $25,000 around the time Trump University was being investigated.

Bondi is an even more controversial pick because, in 2013, she reportedly asked Trump for a donation to go toward her campaign, which was delivered through the Trump Family Foundation, per the Associated Press. This is a violation of charity and political terms. Bondi allegedly received a $25,000 donation just as her office was called on to investigate Trump University.

Article continues below advertisement

After receiving the funds, Bondi allegedly backed out of the investigation. Bondi reportedly attempted to return the check, but it was not accepted, per the Florida Times-Union.

But the controversies don't end there.

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi reportedly has ties to Scientology.

Pam Bondi has reportedly maintained close ties to the Church of Scientology over the course of her career, per Newsweek. The outlet claims she received campaign donations from Scientologists and even attended several fundraisers organized by members of the church. Prior to one fundraiser in 2014, Christina Johnson, Bondi's campaign spokeswoman, reportedly attributed the connection to “like-minded folks sharing the same goals: protecting children against drug overdoses and human trafficking.”

Although Bondi is quite a controversial pick, his supporters don't seem to mind. "Whomever you want, President Trump. I trust your judgment," @Carriew5437 wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement
More from Distractify

These Are by Far the Best Department of Government Efficiency Memes

Baby Barron Trump Saying "I Like My Sootcase" in Resurfaced Video Has Enraptured the Internet

Donald Trump Jr. Has People Talking After He Made a Suspicious Move at the SpaceX Launch

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.