Linkin Park Singer Emily Armstrong Sparks Religion Backlash After Her Beliefs Are Revealed Many people consider Scientology a cult, which makes new Linkin Park lead singer Emily Armstrong's connection a concern.

Linkin Park's beloved songwriter and singer Chester Bennington lost his battle with mental health in 2017, dying of suicide at the age of 41. Although they were devastated, the surviving members of Linkin Park were not ready to pack it in and kept plans alive for the band. In 2024, they announced a new tour, with a new lead singer.

No matter who the lead singer was going to be, it would be an uphill battle to try to replace the beloved Chester, whose soulful voice and piercing lyrics touched people's hearts in a way few performers can. So the new lead singer, Emily Armstrong, was always facing a challenge stepping into his shoes. Things got even harder for her when she faced a major backlash over religion. It was revealed that she is a member of the Church of Scientology.

Backlash was swift after Emily Armstrong's religion was revealed.

Emily was always going to draw skeptics. Not only is she a woman, but her voice sounds nothing like Chester's roaring rasp, which made Linkin Park's sound so unique and instantly recognizable. The new Linkin Park line-up released their first album in November 2024.

Yet it was quickly revealed that Emily is a "hardcore" practicing member of the Church of Scientology, whose beliefs stand in opposition to much of what Linkin Park's lyrics promote. DailyBeast says that they are in possession of documents that show Emily's deep ties to some of Scientology's most extreme beliefs and policies, and claims that she was involved in trying to intimidate a victim of infamous Scientology leader and actor Danny Masterson.

Scientology has come under fire for its extremist beliefs. Ex-Scientologists have come forward alleging horrific abuses ranging from sexual and emotional to physical and psychological. For Emily to be so deeply enmeshed in the religion is a potential problem that many Linkin Park fans will have trouble overlooking.

Why is Scientology such a deal-breaker for Linkin Park fans?

But why is it such a deal breaker? Plenty of celebrities have strong religious beliefs that don't overly impact their fan base. The conflict seems to come with the strong division between the approach to life Linkin Park music embraces and the way Scientology approaches those same topics. Additionally, with recent outspoken former members of Scientology drawing a strong connection between leadership and systematic sexual abuses, people are concerned that it's a cult.

Therefore, concerns that Scientology is a cult have many fans wary of spending their money in support of the band. On social media, fans have reacted strongly to news of Emily's Scientology connection. One fan wrote on TikTok, "I'm sorry but as soon as I heard she's a Scientologist I can't support her. That's 110 percent a cult. Their money goes right back into the cult. I will avoid them now."

Another fan wrote, "The band should’ve broke up after Chester’s death instead of going on without him." Another opined, "Emily needs to step down! She is a strategic choice cos of that bl**dy Scientology evil cult!" One fan defended Emily's right to her religion, questioning why people are refusing to support the band. In answer, one fan commented, "When you support Linkin Park financially you’re supporting Scientology because that religion has you give money to them for courses."

And fans aren't the only ones not feeling the new singer. Chester's son, Jaime, has been outspoken against Emily since the start. He did not want the band to replace his father as lead singer but is especially critical of Emily. He took to social media to say that the band has "neglected to address the concerns of their diverse fan base." After Jaime's blast, Emily herself took to social media to "clear the air" about her support for Danny Masterson.

She wrote (via Rolling Stone), “I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes." Instantly, fans pointed out that she neglected to address concerns that her Scientology background was inimical to Linkin Park's message.