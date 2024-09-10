Home > Entertainment > Music Chester Bennington’s Son Speaks out Against Linkin Park’s New Singer Emily Armstrong Emily Armstong is not good for Linkin Park, according to Chester Bennington's son Jaime. By D.M. Published Sept. 10 2024, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Linkin Park fans have been wondering for a while now: Who could possibly fill the shoes of the late Chester Bennington? After his tragic passing in 2017, the band took a step back, leaving the future of their music uncertain. Chester’s powerful vocals and emotional depth were a core part of Linkin Park’s identity, so replacing him is no easy task.

Chester’s struggles with mental health and addiction were no secret. He had spoken openly about his battles, using his platform to shed light on issues like depression and substance abuse. According to TMZ, Chester was found dead in his Los Angeles County home ad his death was ruled a suicide. In the years since, Chester’s memory has been honored through tributes, benefit concerts, and heartfelt messages from his bandmates.

Source: The Mega Agency

On Sept. 6, Linkin Park announced that they were returning with new music and a new lead singer, Emily Armstrong. However, the announcement was not welcomed by everyone. Chester’s son was not happy with the news, and he slammed the band for replacing his late father.

Chester Bennington's son Jaime did not want his father replaced in Linkin Park.

During a livestream, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn announced that Dead Sara frontwoman Emily Armstrong would be taking over as the lead singer of Linkin Park. Drummer Colin Brittain is also joining the band, although the original members have emphasized that they are not trying to change the fabric of what makes Linkin Park special.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created," Mike said in a news release (per Today). "We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

However, Chester’s son, Jaime Bennington, is not happy with the change. In a series of since-expired Instagram Stories, Jaime slammed the band for being “tone deaf.” Jaime said that fans were "struggling to grasp" her recruitment. He added that the band had "neglected to address the concerns of their diverse fan base,” and stated they had "betrayed the trust" of their followers. Jaime also took aim at Emily for her ties to Scientology and her support of Danny Masterson during his rape trial.

Emily Armstrong has clarified her support of Danny Masterson.

After being slammed by Jaime Bennington, Emily clarified her support for Danny Masterson. The singer took to Instagram to address the matter and “clear the air.” Emily was previously spotted attending court with Danny, who was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape.

