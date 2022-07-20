Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Shares Sweet Post to Honor Him 5 Years After His Death

In the mid-'90s, Chester was dating a woman named Elka Brand. Together they welcomed a son, Jamie, but decided that they no longer wanted to be together. At the time, Chester also decided to adopt Elka's other son, Isiah, in an effort to keep the two brothers together.

Chester married his first wife Samantha in 1996, and they welcomed Draven Sebastian in 2002. Three years later, Chester and Samantha got a divorce.